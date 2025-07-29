Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good Whites’

As we showed you earlier, Sydney Sweeney's "controversial" ad for American Eagle has already been covered by the Washington Post, Yahoo, Salon, Newsweek, "Good Morning America," and a number of other outlets. People are calling the ad Nazi propaganda because it promotes eugenics with the tag line, "Sydney Sweeney has good jeans."

Advertisement

There are so many ridiculous TikTok videos out there that it's difficult to tell which ones might be parodies. This one, however, looks real. Even the tears look real. Yes, she's crying over an ad for jeans, and calling on the "good whites" to take action … like sending her money.

NEW: Woman films herself crying over the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad, says the “good whites” need to start taking action.



“It’s just so blatant. I keep thinking that people just are not gonna believe us until we're hung out there.”



“These are the action steps that we… pic.twitter.com/58ur6LJMjT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2025

The post continues:

… that we really need to see from the good whites … I need protection, put my cash app.” Video: lindseyleansleft / tt

Grown woman cries actual tears over Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad pic.twitter.com/kz6SMI0uL7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2025

“The good whites can start taking action by sending me money on Cash App.”



Wow. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2025

For every video she posts of herself crying, I'll buy another pair of jeans. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 29, 2025

There are damaged, mentally ill, dysfunctional people in the world who spend their whole life outraged about whatever the current thing happens to be. Today, the current thing happens to Sydney Sweeney making them feel bad by looking much hotter than they do. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 29, 2025

My goodness. Time to pass out the baby bottles and pacifiers. I'm seriously sick of the whining and crying over an ad. Get a freaking life people. — Christopher Scaparo (@Zynar41) July 29, 2025

You sure this isn’t satire? — Mike P (@mikepat711) July 29, 2025

To be honest, no.

As a bonus, here's another woman losing her mind. "Look, I'm not saying that Sydney Sweeney personally wrote this ad to revive the Third Reich." What I'm saying is even crazier than that.

Here’s another Democrat losing her mind over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad—calling it an ad for eugenics and claiming Sweeney looks like she “walked straight off a Nazi propaganda poster.”



Self-loathing white liberal women are a rotting cancer eating away at America—and… https://t.co/4loa14UsQB pic.twitter.com/iYPfdtnNRY — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

… and poisoning every place where they are.

Amen to that.

That's not self loathing. That's straight up jealousy! That woman so very much wishes she looks like Sweeny. — Kings Options (@KingsOptions) July 28, 2025

"you don't get to drop lines about inherited traits..."



Oh wait 😂🤣💀 — Alabama Nation (@AlabamaNati0n) July 28, 2025

It’s just a girl modeling some clothes. Get over it — Stephanie Allen (@oldgirlblues) July 28, 2025

The ad campaign has done nothing but increase American Eagle's stock market value and bring out a few nuts on TikTok who can't stand the sight of a beautiful white woman in an ad.

***