Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good Whites’

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 29, 2025
Meme

As we showed you earlier, Sydney Sweeney's "controversial" ad for American Eagle has already been covered by the Washington Post, Yahoo, Salon, Newsweek, "Good Morning America," and a number of other outlets. People are calling the ad Nazi propaganda because it promotes eugenics with the tag line, "Sydney Sweeney has good jeans."

There are so many ridiculous TikTok videos out there that it's difficult to tell which ones might be parodies. This one, however, looks real. Even the tears look real. Yes, she's crying over an ad for jeans, and calling on the "good whites" to take action … like sending her money.

The post continues:

… that we really need to see from the good whites … I need protection, put my cash app.”

Video: lindseyleansleft / tt

To be honest, no.

As a bonus, here's another woman losing her mind. "Look, I'm not saying that Sydney Sweeney personally wrote this ad to revive the Third Reich." What I'm saying is even crazier than that.

… and poisoning every place where they are.

Amen to that.

The ad campaign has done nothing but increase American Eagle's stock market value and bring out a few nuts on TikTok who can't stand the sight of a beautiful white woman in an ad.

