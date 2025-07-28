'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem...
Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in...
VIP
To Attack Israel, the Media Wages War on Truth and Children
Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE...
U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With...
DEPORT THEM ALL: Wisconsin Teens Would Be Alive If Not for Democrats' Lax...
We All Know He's LYING: Keir Starmer Says the U.K. Doesn't Censor Anyone...
Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...

WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is Fascist Propaganda

Brett T. | 9:15 PM on July 28, 2025
Journalism meme

As our own Amy Curtis wrote the other day in a VIP post, American Eagle has launched an ad campaign featuring actress and "absolute smoke show" Sydney Sweeney. The tag line was, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," and that single ad campaign created $416,449,000 in value for American Eagle in after-hours trading.

Advertisement

Curtis praised Sweeney for keeping her political opinions to herself, but that doesn't mean the campaign didn't turn political. As we reported, a handful of leftists found the ad brimming with Nazi dog whistles. Sydney Sweeney has great genes, get it? She's blonde-haired and blue-eyed … this was straight-up Aryan eugenics.

The Washington Post even picked up on the crazies.

It's telling that sexiness is now "retro."

"Fact-checker" Glenn Kessler and laptop truther Philip Bump have both taken buyouts. Maybe only normal people will be left to run the place.

Recommended

Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.
Advertisement

Even these blue-haired weirdo losers don't read the Washington Post, because it's too right-wing.

Some progressive editor who spends way too much time online thought this would be a good story to assign a couple of writers to.

This TikToker could be serious or just a parody, but she was offended just by the company's name: American Eagle. What would you expect from a company that calls itself that?

Advertisement

The video's not very clear, but we think she has the requisite septum piercing.

We guess Salon wrote a similar think-piece about the ad. Figures.

These people are triggered by pickup trucks and American flags — that doesn't mean you have to indulge their delusions with an article.

Again, American Eagle stock soared by about half a billion dollars. We think the crazies are outnumbered.

***

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Brett T.
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals
Grateful Calvin
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed Brett T.
Advertisement