WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is Fascist Propaganda

As our own Amy Curtis wrote the other day in a VIP post, American Eagle has launched an ad campaign featuring actress and "absolute smoke show" Sydney Sweeney. The tag line was, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," and that single ad campaign created $416,449,000 in value for American Eagle in after-hours trading.

Curtis praised Sweeney for keeping her political opinions to herself, but that doesn't mean the campaign didn't turn political. As we reported, a handful of leftists found the ad brimming with Nazi dog whistles. Sydney Sweeney has great genes, get it? She's blonde-haired and blue-eyed … this was straight-up Aryan eugenics.

The Washington Post even picked up on the crazies.

American Eagle’s provocative new denim campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney leans into retro sexiness — and it’s sparking debate about eugenics and “wokeness.”



Our style reporters discuss the ad campaign and why it’s broken the internet: https://t.co/3CCxKyEqou — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2025

It's telling that sexiness is now "retro."

Two authors at WaPo to write a story about how a hot white chick in a jeans ads is hate speech.



I think you can lay off a few more, @JeffBezos. https://t.co/GmiJiwJUI9 pic.twitter.com/CYgpWXbaXe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2025

"Fact-checker" Glenn Kessler and laptop truther Philip Bump have both taken buyouts. Maybe only normal people will be left to run the place.

Sorry this is happening to you. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 28, 2025

Sometimes an ad is just an ad. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 28, 2025

"It's sparking debate"



With who? A bunch of fat blue haired weirdo losers? I mean who is it "sparking a debate" with? — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) July 28, 2025

Even these blue-haired weirdo losers don't read the Washington Post, because it's too right-wing.

Let them cry about it. pic.twitter.com/Vh3StBskvU — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) July 28, 2025

Is the fact that you had a fire the worst people on your newspaper not enough of a message to you to stop with this bullshit? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 28, 2025

"and it’s sparking debate about eugenics"



No, it isn't you fucking midwits. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) July 28, 2025

Some progressive editor who spends way too much time online thought this would be a good story to assign a couple of writers to.

This TikToker could be serious or just a parody, but she was offended just by the company's name: American Eagle. What would you expect from a company that calls itself that?

"American Eagle is fascist propaganda. Blue eyes. Blonde hair. Uh, guys." pic.twitter.com/R5AyfJp8KA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2025

The video's not very clear, but we think she has the requisite septum piercing.

No chance that this woman complaining is jealous or anything, right? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 28, 2025

People are really upset at American Eagle. I thought that was fake. — Oklahoma Gamgee ✝️🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@cigar_vet) July 28, 2025

We guess Salon wrote a similar think-piece about the ad. Figures.

The American Eagle commercial is healing America at a cellular level. — Robert Kelley Hill (@robkelleyhill) July 28, 2025

These people are triggered by pickup trucks and American flags — that doesn't mean you have to indulge their delusions with an article.

Again, American Eagle stock soared by about half a billion dollars. We think the crazies are outnumbered.

