BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire

Laura W. | 3:15 PM on July 30, 2025
Townhall Media

In a shocking bit of breaking news, we have learned that a Virginia Councilman has been set on fire.

According to The Daily Mail, 'Danville City Councilman J. Lee Vogler, 38, was at work at Showcase Magazine around 11:30 a.m. when a man entered the building, confronted him, and poured a flammable liquid over him, police said.'

Vogler was airlifted to Central Lynchburg General Hospital and was described as 'awake and talking' by Brooks, although police did not provide details on the nature of his injuries. 

'Shotsie' Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, was identified as the suspect by police. 

It matters. This is our current political climate.

Now, the wife of the suspect had just recently filed for divorce, according to The Daily Mail. This attack comes two weeks after she filed. Police claim that Vogler and Hayes know one another and the attack stemmed from a personal matter not from Vogler's role as a public official. They added that charges against Hayes are forthcoming but declined to release further details due to the investigation being ongoing.

Vogler, a Danville native, made history in May of 2012 when he was elected to the City Council at just 24 years old. He is the youngest person ever to hold the position. 

He earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 and now serves as Managing Partner at Andrew Brooks Media Group which owns Showcase Magazine.

We will update this story as more information becomes known.


Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM VIRGINIA

