BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire

In a shocking bit of breaking news, we have learned that a Virginia Councilman has been set on fire.

Virginia city councilman set on fire by maniac who dumped 5-gallon bucket of gas on him https://t.co/ekN4h8KXTi pic.twitter.com/JsBqXNshh5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

Virginia lawmaker is doused with gas and set on FIRE at magazine where he works https://t.co/FxALpglgrp — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 30, 2025

According to The Daily Mail, 'Danville City Councilman J. Lee Vogler, 38, was at work at Showcase Magazine around 11:30 a.m. when a man entered the building, confronted him, and poured a flammable liquid over him, police said.'

Vogler was airlifted to Central Lynchburg General Hospital and was described as 'awake and talking' by Brooks, although police did not provide details on the nature of his injuries.

'Shotsie' Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, was identified as the suspect by police.

I know Lee Vogler. He is a good friend and an even greater city councilman for Danville.



Violence in the pursuit of the political is the definition of domestic terrorism. Even the mere threat of violence is terrorism — and we should all condemn it together. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) July 30, 2025

What, and I cannot possibly stress this enough, The Heck!?



How can one be so completely broken as to do this? https://t.co/u0qDlOSXqI — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) July 30, 2025

FYI I hate this matters but apparently he’s a republican https://t.co/YMaIbzAmTr https://t.co/KGpMio05wr — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 30, 2025

It matters. This is our current political climate.

Now, the wife of the suspect had just recently filed for divorce, according to The Daily Mail. This attack comes two weeks after she filed. Police claim that Vogler and Hayes know one another and the attack stemmed from a personal matter not from Vogler's role as a public official. They added that charges against Hayes are forthcoming but declined to release further details due to the investigation being ongoing.

Vogler, a Danville native, made history in May of 2012 when he was elected to the City Council at just 24 years old. He is the youngest person ever to hold the position.

He earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 and now serves as Managing Partner at Andrew Brooks Media Group which owns Showcase Magazine.

We will update this story as more information becomes known.





Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie. Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.