WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)

Over the years we have learned there are some things Democrats can say and get away with that Republicans could NEVER say and get away with. Case in point, Rep. Dan Goldman was on with Jen Psaki and openly talked about how Trump 'has to be eliminated.'

Huh.

That sounds kinda sorta totally threatening, yes?

Watch (and watch her face as even SHE knows he messed up):

BREAKING: In case you missed this today, Democratic Congressman @RepDanGoldman went on Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki" show today to declare that TRUMP "HAS TO BE ELIMINATED." WATCHpic.twitter.com/qUU4e9s69r — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 20, 2023

If a Republican had said this about Biden this would be EVERY HEADLINE out there, 'REPUBLICAN THREATENS BIDEN'S LIFE, FASCISM, NAZIS, REEEEE!' But since it's a Democrat threatening Trump?

Eh.

He's literally ratcheting violence up when complaining about Trump doing the same thing. Hypocrite much?

Goldman must have received some pushback because the dude is trying really hard to walk it back today.

Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again.



While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence.



I apologize for the poor choice of words. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 20, 2023

Sure, Dan.

It's what you meant -own it

The Left needs control and violence to succeed. https://t.co/m2GjsLuXYC — Jean (@Jean010160) November 20, 2023

Seems your fascist inside words came out Dan. https://t.co/wXWf55NiQF — The Conlee (@conlee_the) November 20, 2023

In other words ... ya' did a fascism, Dan.

And no forced, fake apology can change that.

