Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and S...
WaPo's Take on Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Who Says There's 'No Climate Crisis' Is...
Janet Yellen Says Nat'l Security at Risk Unless US Funds Ukraine Schools &...
Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to...
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim...
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Elect...
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'
'Just Wrong About Everything.' New York Magazine Writer Embarrassed by Silly Argument to...
Even California Democrats Can't Quell the Pro-Palestinian Mob. Activists Take Over CA Dem...
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires...
'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve...
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity Is All for...

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on November 20, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Over the years we have learned there are some things Democrats can say and get away with that Republicans could NEVER say and get away with. Case in point, Rep. Dan Goldman was on with Jen Psaki and openly talked about how Trump 'has to be eliminated.'

Advertisement

Huh.

That sounds kinda sorta totally threatening, yes?

Watch (and watch her face as even SHE knows he messed up):

If a Republican had said this about Biden this would be EVERY HEADLINE out there, 'REPUBLICAN THREATENS BIDEN'S LIFE, FASCISM, NAZIS, REEEEE!' But since it's a Democrat threatening Trump?

Eh.

He's literally ratcheting violence up when complaining about Trump doing the same thing. Hypocrite much?

Goldman must have received some pushback because the dude is trying really hard to walk it back today.

Sure, Dan.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In other words ... ya' did a fascism, Dan.

And no forced, fake apology can change that.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and Spectacularly

Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to Take Elon Musk Down

Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JEN PSAKI THREAT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and Spectacularly
Sam J.
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to Take Elon Musk Down
Sam J.
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Election
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement