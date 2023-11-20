Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and Spectacularly

Ever since Sen. Mike Lee started asking questions about the January 6th footage Speaker Johnson has been releasing, and ultimately flat-out calling for an investigation into the January 6th Committee, Adam Kinzginer has been in full-out meltdown mode.

We've seen timelines from blue-hair, fifth-wave feminists who haven't shaved their armpits or legs in a decade that seem more sane and rational than Adam's in the last few days. Now he's trying to somehow get Tweeps (Xrs?) to come up with new, mean 'call signs' or nicknames for Trump.

While doing his best to remind people that he served.

Gosh, Adam, thanks for your service - but you're still acting like a total douche-canoe.

Case in point:

If he was in my squadron, or really any job, the stuff he says wouldn’t be seen as tough. He would be seen as a huge sissy victim. He would be pushed aside.



He’d get a call sign like “DOHO (Douche of highest order) or “MAM” Most annoying man)



Any other ideas? Go: pic.twitter.com/bsqpb0uUGR — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 19, 2023

*sigh*

Perhaps he's just engagement farming? We suppose stupid clicks still make some bank on Elon Musk's X.

And your call sign is Nazi Blower..... — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) November 20, 2023

What’s your call sign, “Dildo?” — Kulwicki Fan (iykyk) 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@7Kulwicki92) November 20, 2023

Hrm.

Can we use that post? Welp, we'll find out. Heh.

Your squadron flew tankers, Maverick Junior. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) November 20, 2023

And you have received the highest honor of the Blue Falcon. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) November 20, 2023

Note: We did not know what Blue Falcon meant so we looked it up, and ouch: Noun. blue falcon (plural blue falcons) (US, military, euphemistic) A supposed comrade whose actions harm his friends, often but not always, for his own benefit

Tough crowd, Crybagy Kinzinger.

You're everything wrong with military leadership in 2023.



You're the textbook definition of "toxic leadership". — John W (@txradioguy) November 20, 2023

Dude you were in the air national guard. Reel it in a little bit there, Jason Bourne. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) November 20, 2023

You lied and cried. 😂😎 — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) November 20, 2023

Was your call sign "Cry Baby"? — Famous Economist Milton Keynes (@FamousMilton) November 20, 2023

That's OUR guess.

It's weird seeing you call someone else a sissy... — MarkoFilthy (@MarkoFilthy85) November 20, 2023

Right? It's off-putting, sort of like seeing a teacher out in the real world and not the classroom.

Weird.

I bet you call name is STP “sits to pee” — Mike Hancho (@thebooboo21) November 20, 2023

Dangit, we can't top that.

Heh.

