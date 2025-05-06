That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE...
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants,...
JD Vance Torches Ilhan Omar! Immigration Game-Changer Sparks Liberal Meltdown!
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets...
Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...
Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against...
Government May Not Define MN Rep. Leigh Finke, but DNA Sure Does (WATCH)
Supreme Court Will Allow Transgender Ban in Military
Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...
Brent Gardner: GOP Must Deliver Certainty on Taxes and Energy — No Time...
Linda McMahon Just SLAMMED the Door RIGHT In Harvard's Big Smug Face and...
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out...
No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting...
Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About...

But KIDS Can Read This Stuff?! RI Rep. Told Pics From School Library LGBTQ Books Are 'Contraband' (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Parents are not nearly angry enough with the attempted LGBTQ indoctrination in our public schools.

For years, the Left has fought to put 'LGBTQ friendly' books in classrooms and libraries, in the name of 'tolerance' while calling parents who objected 'domestic terrorists.'

Advertisement

But when politicians try to share the images in these books, they're removed from meetings or censored, because the content is that explicit and graphic.

Watch as this happened to Rhode Island Rep. Sherry Roberts:

But kids can read this?

If it's so good for kids, adults should be able to look at those images. That Rep. Roberts was prohibited from doing so tells us all we need to know about these books: remove them from schools.

So why are the people putting these books in libraries not being arrested?

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
Advertisement

Appears Nicole Solas broke this story on May 2, so good work.

Remove them from schools. That's not a ban. Parents can buy this trash on Amazon if they want.

Our government is so broken.

Incredibly messed up.

Advertisement

It's about indoctrinating kids.

Not just the book issue, the trans issue

It's almost like they're afraid of the public actually learning what's in these books.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BANNED BOOK BOOKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOLS LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE Ballots Prior to 2024 Vote
Amy Curtis
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants, Hurl Insults at ICE
Amy Curtis
Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against Secretary Noem
justmindy
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic
Sam J.
Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly Partisan NPR
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise justmindy
Advertisement