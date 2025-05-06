But KIDS Can Read This Stuff?! RI Rep. Told Pics From School Library LGBTQ Books Are 'Contraband' (WATCH)

Parents are not nearly angry enough with the attempted LGBTQ indoctrination in our public schools.

For years, the Left has fought to put 'LGBTQ friendly' books in classrooms and libraries, in the name of 'tolerance' while calling parents who objected 'domestic terrorists.'

But when politicians try to share the images in these books, they're removed from meetings or censored, because the content is that explicit and graphic.

Watch as this happened to Rhode Island Rep. Sherry Roberts:

Rhode Island Rep. Sherry Roberts (R) is told she would be distributing "contraband" if she showed explicit images found in school library books.



So it can’t be shown to grown elected officials, but it’s totally cool to be available for children in schools?



Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/aDm40C18Uu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2025

But kids can read this?

If it's so good for kids, adults should be able to look at those images. That Rep. Roberts was prohibited from doing so tells us all we need to know about these books: remove them from schools.

Within 30 seconds these clowns admit that the images being DISTRIBUTED BY SCHOOLS TO CHILDREN are "contraband" and "it would be a crime to distribute" them 🙄 pic.twitter.com/PctcFCW7Zm — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 5, 2025

So why are the people putting these books in libraries not being arrested?

Thanks! https://t.co/E56yEJhOQw — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) May 6, 2025

Appears Nicole Solas broke this story on May 2, so good work.

This is outrageous, explicit content deemed too obscene for elected officials to see in a hearing has no place in school libraries where kids can access it. We need to protect our children, not expose them to inappropriate material. Ban these books from schools now. — Keaton Hobby (@keaton_hob61186) May 5, 2025

Remove them from schools. That's not a ban. Parents can buy this trash on Amazon if they want.

This was at the Rhode Island State House, where she was told she couldn't show the same graphic images imposed on young RI public school children to adult members of the General Assembly. — Amy Rodrigues (@AmyGansettRep) May 5, 2025

Our government is so broken.

Wow how messed up that basically pornographic images can be in kids books but too offensive for council members to view https://t.co/Eqo7sL9MS0 — Scott3609 (@C4_Airsoft) May 6, 2025

Incredibly messed up.

Why are Rhode Island Reps allowing porn in school but won't allow it in the State House? https://t.co/cNI4K2AdvJ — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) May 6, 2025

It's about indoctrinating kids.

It can be shown to the children in public schools, but not to adults in a government committee hearing?



What complete nonsense.



They are losing on the book issue left and right. https://t.co/DDm7xR9OAr — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) May 6, 2025

Not just the book issue, the trans issue

Other school boards have shut down public speakers and parents that read from the pornographic books that were in the school libraries to which our children had unfettered access https://t.co/to37ohfPnN — El Americano (@rivera4schools) May 6, 2025

It's almost like they're afraid of the public actually learning what's in these books.

