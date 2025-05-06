Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly Partisan NPR

As President Trump moves to defund NPR and PBS, the narrative talking points have gone out. The defenders of the networks say that they're 'straight down the line' when it comes to reporting.

Advertisement

Anyone with a brain knows that's not true. Both networks are openly, brazenly partisan.

Senator Ted Cruz schooled them all about the Communications Act of 1934, and how it's the basis for defunding the networks:

The Communications Act of 1934 requires NPR to maintain strict objectivity and balance in all programs, particularly those addressing controversial topics.



Last year, I released a detailed report showing how NPR accepted millions in donations from left-wing groups earmarked for… pic.twitter.com/Hm312CBQ4t — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 6, 2025

BOOM.

Excellent point. Thank you. — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) May 6, 2025

Yes.

So where exactly is our taxpayer money going?

The media is supposed to be objective, neutral, and truthfu...but honestly, these days I can’t even tell what’s real and what’s not.

There’s so much political bias that the truth just gets buried — Maria Rossi (@maria699_maria) May 6, 2025

So much of our money is just burned. Gone into Leftist pockets.

There should be a total and immediate separation of media and state. No regime should have its hands on the levers of mass communication. — Libertarian Party of New York (@lpnyofficial) May 6, 2025

This writer agrees wholeheartedly.

Good start. Now bring back the FCC Fairness Doctrine and make it law. — I'd rather be fishing... (@scraigscott67) May 6, 2025

You do not want the Fairness Doctrine back.

media will never be objective. they are worse than ever https://t.co/2Vo98Uuiz7 — cheryl (@cheryl901678113) May 6, 2025

Fine. They can do it without tax dollars.

They do not have a First Amendment right to our money.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.