Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly Partisan NPR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As President Trump moves to defund NPR and PBS, the narrative talking points have gone out. The defenders of the networks say that they're 'straight down the line' when it comes to reporting

Anyone with a brain knows that's not true. Both networks are openly, brazenly partisan.

Senator Ted Cruz schooled them all about the Communications Act of 1934, and how it's the basis for defunding the networks:

BOOM.

Yes.

So much of our money is just burned. Gone into Leftist pockets.

This writer agrees wholeheartedly.

You do not want the Fairness Doctrine back.

Fine. They can do it without tax dollars.

They do not have a First Amendment right to our money.

