Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating

Marc Elias does know he's Marc Elias, right?

And he does know Republicans have been working to make our elections MORE SECURE via Voter ID, day-of-election voting, and other common-sense policies that used to make sense to most Americans before lockdowns made half the country REALLY stupid. Ok, so they were already pretty stupid but the so-called pandemic didn't help.

And it only empowered dbag Hillary Clintonites like Elias:

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier to cheat.

My job is to stop them. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 20, 2023

He's so full of crap.

No wonder he's a go-to for the Democrats, he fits right in.

Easier to cheat by requiring you confirm who you are, and that you live in the district you are voting in?



Harder to vote by showing one of the many pieces of ID and mail that anyone who lives in that district has? — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) November 20, 2023

We can't help but feel sorry for his dog whose sweet face takes the brunt of the pushback and backfire for his ridiculous posts.

And yeah, the poor pooch got dragged PLENTY for this one.

“Republicans want to make it easier to cheat by requiring IDs” is probably the dumbest statement I’ve heard.



How exactly does one both make it harder to vote and easier to cheat? Answer: they don’t. Elias is a grifter. https://t.co/qCz3hCYAqb — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 20, 2023

^^^^^

Monsters!

Democrats want to make it easier to vote because that makes it easier to cheat.



Marc’s job is to help them. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) November 20, 2023

Voter ID will eliminate the Dems base: non-citizens, felons, college kids that vote at home and at school, the elderly/infirm who are incapable of making their own voting decisions and dead people. Where else but the US can you vote without ID, Marc? — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) November 20, 2023

BTW... I voted last week. Gave my license, they matched my signature, I marked the paper ballot right there, they gave me a sticker.

That is as easy as it gets, and as hard as it should be. Took me about 7 minutes. — MedBob - Conspiracies being proven true. (@medbob) November 20, 2023

Gosh, that seems pretty easy and SECURE to us.

Why on Earth would Marc Elias have an issue with making voting easier and more secure?

Hrm.

Ok, so we are totally kidding, we know EXACTLY why he has an issue all of that.

