The Farce Awakens: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Returns to X to Let the Hate Flow Through Him

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill fled X for the Democrat Party echo chamber Bluesky back in November 2024. Well, guess what? He’s back like an unwanted sequel trilogy to a dying movie franchise. This Jedi has returned to X to let the hate flow through him, among other things.

Here’s the post that caused a disturbance on X. (READ)

The Dem-pire strikes back!

The TDS is strong with this one. One poster knows exactly how this farce awakens every day. (WATCH)

We remember when he dropped trou during that show. 

Here’s a reminder if you missed it. (WATCH)

Bluesky is an enormous bore. We’ve been there, trust us.

Looks like Hamill is back on X to push a new film he’s starring in and to promote anti-Trump protests. (WATCH)

Will this latest return to X be a brief cameo or a full-time starring gig for Hamill? Who knows? Mysterious is the farce.

