The Farce Awakens: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Returns to X to Let the Hate Flow Through Him

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill fled X for the Democrat Party echo chamber Bluesky back in November 2024. Well, guess what? He’s back like an unwanted sequel trilogy to a dying movie franchise. This Jedi has returned to X to let the hate flow through him, among other things.

Here’s the post that caused a disturbance on X. (READ)

LOL: Mark Hamill re joins X so he can say he hates Trump. pic.twitter.com/vH2bkl8a81 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2025

Mark Hamill is broken. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 19, 2025

The Dem-pire strikes back!

The TDS is strong with this one. One poster knows exactly how this farce awakens every day. (WATCH)

Mark Hamill is a sick, demented leftist, who is going to suffer every minute of the next four years. Trump's success is the best revenge! — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) April 19, 2025

Same Mark Hamill whose pants fell down at a recent awards ceremony. The years have not been kind to him — Charles Sams (@DigcharS) April 19, 2025

We remember when he dropped trou during that show.

Here’s a reminder if you missed it. (WATCH)

Did Trump hater Mark Hamill's pants just fall live on air? 🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/qlBWPqsPeu — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) February 18, 2025

Bluesky just didn't hack it



They always return to @X — whisky.mtns (@mtns_whisky) April 19, 2025

I guess Bluesky is losing it's echo chamber appeal. — Darlene (@pristinehalo) April 19, 2025

Bluesky is an enormous bore. We’ve been there, trust us.

Looks like Hamill is back on X to push a new film he’s starring in and to promote anti-Trump protests. (WATCH)

Your world will get bigger and brighter. THE LIFE OF CHUCK. From the hearts and souls of Mike Flanagan and Stephen King. In Select Cities 6.6, Everywhere 6.13 #ThanksChuck #HowDoYouDescribeTheIndescribable? pic.twitter.com/5D3CBEwREi — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 15, 2025

TOMORROW 4/19/25 Make your voices heard at a NO KINGS event near you! Find details here: https://t.co/Rky9EFb06M — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 18, 2025

Narcissists always make a dramatic exit and then come slithering back when they realize they aren’t missed. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) April 19, 2025

They just can’t stay gone for long can they? 😆 — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) April 19, 2025

Will this latest return to X be a brief cameo or a full-time starring gig for Hamill? Who knows? Mysterious is the farce.