Ben Collins WHINING About a 'Real Speech Crisis' Over Elon Musk Suing Media Matters Goes HILARIOUSLY Bad

To be clear, media 'types' like Ben Collins are only throwing a hissyfit over Elon Musk suing Media Matters because someone is FINALLY beating them at their own game, and he just can't deal.

We'd be lying if we said we weren't enjoying this complete and total schadenfreude from our pals on the Left screeching about FREEDOM OF SPEECH just a little. Maybe we should just do what they did when we claimed our speech was being limited, and accuse them of being conspiracy theorists and white supremacists.

Yeah, that should work.

Dude has not been dealing with the lawsuit well:

To be clear, extremely rich people with stuff to hide and a fading grip on power are trying to sue investigative journalism out of existence. Specifically one of them. That is the real speech crisis. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 21, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Investigative journalism does not include creating fake accounts and fake content to trap a platform and accuse it of being anti-Semitic and THEN using that fake story to harm said platform with advertisers. And while we're certainly not experts, that sounds a lot like FRAUD to us.

not coping too well are you — JJ 🇺🇸✡️ (@jayinneveh) November 21, 2023

He's really not.

Yeah I think it is bad when the richest man in the world sues journalists for things even he admits are true because he is trying to intimidate them with lawfare. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 21, 2023

Except that's not what he's suing them for - they deliberately set out to hurt him financially.

Investigative journalism? Are you serious right now? — EEE (@EEElverhoy) November 21, 2023

Hope the regime sees this bro — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) November 21, 2023

He really doesn't seem to understand why so many people are angry at the media. That, or worse, he doesn't care.

You’re a leftist government bootlicker. Investigative journalist my ass. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) November 21, 2023

Gotta give him credit, at least he didn't shut his replies down on this one.

*snorts*

@ElonMusk is allowing left-wing activists like you and @MMFA to use his platform, even though you're actively trying to sabotage it.



If that's not in the spirit of free speech, I don't know what is.https://t.co/085ZHeEHqA — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 21, 2023

And Bingo was his name-o.

