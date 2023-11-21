YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn...
Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All...
White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off...
Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About...
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals
Things Get Awkward for Rabbis Holding a Ceasefire Rally With Rashida Tlaib
CDC Director Talks About Ways to Keep Your Family Safe From COVID This...
Kamala Harris Takes Credit for Highway Reopening 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule'
IT'S HAPPENING! Elon Musk Files Suit Against Media Matters
Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
WaPo Says Israel Has Yet to Provide 'Significant Evidence' That Hamas Operates at...
Elon Musk Describes Media Matters as 'Pure Evil' and Here's Why
Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal

Ben Collins WHINING About a 'Real Speech Crisis' Over Elon Musk Suing Media Matters Goes HILARIOUSLY Bad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on November 21, 2023
Twitchy

To be clear, media 'types' like Ben Collins are only throwing a hissyfit over Elon Musk suing Media Matters because someone is FINALLY beating them at their own game, and he just can't deal.

Advertisement

We'd be lying if we said we weren't enjoying this complete and total schadenfreude from our pals on the Left screeching about FREEDOM OF SPEECH just a little. Maybe we should just do what they did when we claimed our speech was being limited, and accuse them of being conspiracy theorists and white supremacists.

Yeah, that should work.

Dude has not been dealing with the lawsuit well:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Investigative journalism does not include creating fake accounts and fake content to trap a platform and accuse it of being anti-Semitic and THEN using that fake story to harm said platform with advertisers. And while we're certainly not experts, that sounds a lot like FRAUD to us.

He's really not.

Recommended

Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All the Best Ways
Laura W.
Advertisement

Except that's not what he's suing them for - they deliberately set out to hurt him financially.

He really doesn't seem to understand why so many people are angry at the media. That, or worse, he doesn't care.

Gotta give him credit, at least he didn't shut his replies down on this one.

*snorts*

And Bingo was his name-o.

======================================================================

Related:

Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating

Advertisement

HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly Swimsuit and He Flips OUT

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)

Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK MEDIA MATTERS SPEECH BEN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All the Best Ways
Laura W.
Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating
Sam J.
YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)
Sam J.
White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)
Sam J.
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals
Brett T.
Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All the Best Ways Laura W.
Advertisement