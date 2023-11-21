Well Well WELL, Whaddya' know?! Libs of TikTok Shares Old, Sketch AF Blogs from Media Matters President

Gosh, you'd think someone like the president of Media Matters would be more mindful of his old antisemitic and anti-trans blog posts and yet HERE we are. Seems Libs of TikTok has stumbled upon a few of Angelo Caruson's old writings ...

And considering why his organization is being sued by Elon Musk, these seem kinda sorta and totally relevant, don't you think?

Take a look:

Here are some old blog posts from the President of Media Matters Angelo Caruson. He made fun of trans people, mocked “jewry” and “jewish gold,” and praised a member of the KKK.



Media Matters led a campaign for advertisers to leave X because they claimed ads were appearing near… pic.twitter.com/tNjf5tkm85 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

Ummm ... yikes.

Exactly... I listen to his interviews, and all I think is that he needs to look in the mirror. He is the person that he claims to be fighting against. Sad. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 19, 2023

They don't actually want to stop hate They just use it as a excuse for silencing enemies of the Democrat party



That has always been the goal of the censorship. If you think it was about hate then you fell for the propaganda



The goal of censorship was always to silence critics… — 2 that mooon (@JaydeShell) November 19, 2023

Exactly. The hate they want to stop is anyone and everyone who dares disagree with them in any way. It has nothing to do with 'stopping hate' and everything to do with silencing the opposition.

They are the BADDIES.

Media Matters dug up videos of @MattWalshBlog from over a decade ago and wrote a hit piece on him by twisting his words. I have zero mercy or sympathy for them. It’s time we play by their rules. pic.twitter.com/bvKc5yfOHX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

you have to love the feigned outrage when all you do is take actual videos posted publicly on Tik Tok and you somehow are a problem? So, we're supposed to see the videos and quietly move on? We can't comment and discuss them? cmon! — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 19, 2023

But but but ... when Libs of TikTok shares their crazy, hate-filled videos people see how crazy and hate-filled they really are and THAT'S MEAN.

The biggest bigots out there use racism as a weapon. — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) November 19, 2023

They're the biggest bigots for a reason, ya' know.

