California Dreamin': How the Left Destroyed Life in the Golden State

There was a time when this writer daydreamed about going west and living in California. The state just seemed so cool: Hollywood, San Francisco, Napa Valley. Beautiful weather and miles and miles of Pacific coastline.

That dream, thankfully, never became a reality. Because life in California has largely turned into a nightmare.

And here's a thread outlining how, thanks to Democrats, California is now an unmitigated disaster

I expanded on the horrors of California's government for @TheSpectator. It's much worse than you think.



Thread:

The subhead is brutal.

1/ Lack of resources in the face of a natural disaster cannot be blamed on global warming: pic.twitter.com/hFF56OYl0O — Riva (@rivatez) January 14, 2025

The Left says 'climate change' is the biggest threat we face and will cause fires, floods, and other natural disasters of catastrophic proportions.

Knowing that, wouldn't the reasonable thing to do be prepare for those disasters?

California didn't do that. They didn't store water for fires. They didn't clear brush. They didn't even have solid evacuation plans before telling tens of thousands of people in L.A. to evacuate.

Which means they don't actually believe what they say about climate change -- like Obama buying a beachfront mansion in Martha's Vineyard.

2/ The Keynesian fiscal policy experiment that is California has failed. Here's how the state fares for roads, education and public safety despite all those taxes: pic.twitter.com/pC3RaMaAwd — Riva (@rivatez) January 14, 2025

Where does all that money go?

3/ California's high progressive taxes & endless welfare have also failed. It has the highest poverty rate in the US despite being the 4th largest economy in the world.



Many who push back on this are using outdated measures: pic.twitter.com/NFIj1i98EA — Riva (@rivatez) January 14, 2025

Homelessness increased despite spending billions to 'fix' it.

4/ The questions we should be asking are: wtf happened to California and how did we, as individuals, let this happen? pic.twitter.com/Zluk4lyNbq — Riva (@rivatez) January 14, 2025

Because the Left -- and the people who voted for Democrats -- believe feelings trump outcomes. So they voted for feel-good legislation, consequences be damned.

5/ If the LA fires had been handled competently, it would have been an outlier for the Californian government.



The time for revolution is now. pic.twitter.com/gEE3vublBb — Riva (@rivatez) January 14, 2025

Competency should not be an outlier.





So many of the issues in California are because of proposition 13 which forces the government to use income tax to fund everything instead of letting property tax do the lifting. — Spark (@SerenitysPet) January 15, 2025

It's insane.

And Roman aqueducts still function two millennia later. https://t.co/URfhKVzgMq — Lazar Stojković ⚡️ (@LazarStojkovic) January 14, 2025

Amazing.

Devastating for blue voters. You’re either evil or r*tarded if you keep voting blue. — Michael Joseph (@Mark__1217) January 14, 2025

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

Thank you for writing this. I have lived in California since I was in third grade. I fear I will not be able to survive here much longer. — Bimm99 (@pookytrip) January 15, 2025

That's sad.

This is a very well laid-out summary of the poor state California is in. It is not partisan; it's just where we're at.



Forget party. We need to be just Californians and make sure we have public servants who will take care of the state.



When you hire someone, you'll fire them… https://t.co/77bbisLB5H — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 15, 2025

All of this.