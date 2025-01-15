California Dreamin': How the Left Destroyed Life in the Golden State

KJP Dismisses State Dept. Spox As 'Random Person' to Avoid Crediting Trump for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

There was a time when this writer daydreamed about going west and living in California. The state just seemed so cool: Hollywood, San Francisco, Napa Valley. Beautiful weather and miles and miles of Pacific coastline.

That dream, thankfully, never became a reality. Because life in California has largely turned into a nightmare.

And here's a thread outlining how, thanks to Democrats, California is now an unmitigated disaster

The subhead is brutal.

The Left says 'climate change' is the biggest threat we face and will cause fires, floods, and other natural disasters of catastrophic proportions.

Knowing that, wouldn't the reasonable thing to do be prepare for those disasters?

California didn't do that. They didn't store water for fires. They didn't clear brush. They didn't even have solid evacuation plans before telling tens of thousands of people in L.A. to evacuate.

Which means they don't actually believe what they say about climate change -- like Obama buying a beachfront mansion in Martha's Vineyard.

Where does all that money go?

Homelessness increased despite spending billions to 'fix' it.

Because the Left -- and the people who voted for Democrats -- believe feelings trump outcomes. So they voted for feel-good legislation, consequences be damned.

Competency should not be an outlier.

Here's a link to the entire piece:

Worth a read.

It's insane.

Amazing.

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

That's sad.

All of this.

