YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)

It's rare that a news story crosses our timeline and we have to stop for a second and really think about what it is we just read. This from End Wokeness is one of those new stories. If this guy is a Pete Buttigieg mentee that means he was the mentor.

Hrm.

We got ... nothin'.

Hey, @PeteButtigieg…



Your good pal and mentee just received a 30-year prison sentence over a child p*rn case involving 500 victims.



Any comment? pic.twitter.com/hB97pHcXcb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2023

500 victims?!

500 victims!! What the hell!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

Right, Elon?! We said the same thing.

Yup. More than 500 children.



This is from the hearing (Assistant State Attorney Monica Meyers): pic.twitter.com/4Q6Tx5Et4C — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2023

One victim who spoke on video said she was stalked and harassed online for years after the abuse and even had to move. Myers said more than 500 VICTIMS who live around the world were on Wojahn's phone

How does that old saying go? You are the company you keep? Hrm, again.

Please finish this aphorism : Birds of a Feather… — Ron (@Ron57221276) November 21, 2023

*cough cough*

Shocking to see Mayor Pete affiliated with such people? I guess we will see this across all the news today....not.🤦 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 21, 2023

Yeah, we're not exactly counting on our pals in the mainstream media to cover this - they're far too busy melting down over Elon Musk suing Media Matters or something.

What

OMG 🙀🙀🙀 — quý nguyễn (@NTQ753753) November 21, 2023

Similar reaction here.

Yup.

No comment I think — The Beginner (@thebeginner007) November 21, 2023

That's our guess as well.

We suppose we shall see.

