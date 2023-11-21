Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry...
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals

Brit Hume Has Just 1 Brutally PERFECT Word for 'Useful Idiot' Pushing Yet ANOTHER Lie about Israel

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on November 21, 2023
meme

Why is it that so many people are so determined to do and say whatever it takes to make Israel, you know, the ones who were attacked DURING A FREAKING CEASEFIRE, out to be the bad guys here? No lie is too big or small for some people to push ...

Case in point:

Again, Israel 'ended' the occupation in 2005.

Israel was respecting the ceasefire.

How about calling on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages? Just spitballin' ...

Brit Hume with the TKO:

Admit it, every time you read a Brit Hume post/tweet you hear it in his bassy, straight tone.

And yes, rubbish is PERFECT for Brit.

Not to mention everything that Aaron person said WAS rubbish, so it works out nicely.

Heck, why not read two? Even three!

Can't help but notice he didn't share a source with his claims about Israel lying.

Yeah, us too.

Poor dear.

