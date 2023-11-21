Brit Hume Has Just 1 Brutally PERFECT Word for 'Useful Idiot' Pushing Yet ANOTHER Lie about Israel

Why is it that so many people are so determined to do and say whatever it takes to make Israel, you know, the ones who were attacked DURING A FREAKING CEASEFIRE, out to be the bad guys here? No lie is too big or small for some people to push ...

Advertisement

Case in point:

All available evidence shows that Israel lied about a Hamas HQ at Al-Shifa Hospital. I also think it’s a distraction from the key issue: no matter where Hamas is, Israel doesn’t have the right to fire a single bullet into Gaza. It only has obligation to end the occupation. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 19, 2023

Again, Israel 'ended' the occupation in 2005.

Israel was respecting the ceasefire.

How about calling on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages? Just spitballin' ...

Brit Hume with the TKO:

Rubbish. The available evidence supports the Israeli claim, so much so that U.S. intel now agrees with it. As for ending the "occupation," Israel ending its Gaza occupation in 2005. https://t.co/M6eXuNFRyu — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 20, 2023

Admit it, every time you read a Brit Hume post/tweet you hear it in his bassy, straight tone.

Rubbish.. what a word for the great Mr Hume 😂 — Heath Barber (@heath_barber) November 21, 2023

And yes, rubbish is PERFECT for Brit.

Not to mention everything that Aaron person said WAS rubbish, so it works out nicely.

What occupation? They left Gaza in 2005. Read a history book — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) November 21, 2023

Heck, why not read two? Even three!

Incorrect, there is a tremendous amount of evidence disproving your unsubstantiated claim — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) November 20, 2023

Can't help but notice he didn't share a source with his claims about Israel lying.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) November 20, 2023

Yeah, us too.

Poor dear.

======================================================================

Related:

Just SHAMELESS: Cori Bush Sinks to a WHOLE New Low in Her Latest Anti-Israel Push for a Ceasefire

Joe Scarborough Goes Straight-Up Blue ANON Fear-Mongering About Trump's Possible Second Term (Watch)

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)

White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)

Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for a TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.