Just SHAMELESS: Cori Bush Sinks to a WHOLE New Low in Her Latest Anti-Israel Push for a Ceasefire

Cori Bush keeps demanding a ceasefire without actually understanding two things (you're thinking, only two?):

There was ALREADY a ceasefire in place when Hamas brutally and grotesquely attacked Israel All Hamas has to do is release the hostages and surrender

And yet all she does is bleat on and on about how DUH VOTERS WANT IT.

She's sinking even lower this time ... exploiting young voters:

By overwhelming margins, young voters are telling us that the U.S.’ unconditional support of Netanyahu’s war crimes is policy they DO NOT support.@POTUS must use all diplomatic tools to facilitate a #CeasefireNOW, the release of all hostages, and an end to the siege on Gaza. https://t.co/kUHJtWb264 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 20, 2023

By overwhelming margins, young voters are telling us they’re ignorant, uninformed, and have been absolutely manipulated and indoctrinated by evil, antisemitic older adults pushing an evil, antisemitic agenda.

Fixed it for her - we're givers that way.

Youre just saying the most uninformed and inexperienced demographic of voters have ignorant and false opinions and blindly believe every lie they hear on tiktok. — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) November 21, 2023

You are confirming their poor education at the hands of a corrupt leftist education system (see @rweingarten). — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 21, 2023

PLEASE! By all means. Let the skulls full of mush, hatred and division tell you how to lead the country and support our allies. That's a winning message. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) November 20, 2023

I work with the military which is full of young voters. Not one of them thinks Netanyahu has committed war crimes.



You should broden the scope of "young voters" that you listen to. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) November 21, 2023

But Meet the Press says they DO.

Heh.

