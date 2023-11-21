Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry...
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals

Just SHAMELESS: Cori Bush Sinks to a WHOLE New Low in Her Latest Anti-Israel Push for a Ceasefire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Cori Bush keeps demanding a ceasefire without actually understanding two things (you're thinking, only two?):

  1. There was ALREADY a ceasefire in place when Hamas brutally and grotesquely attacked Israel
  2. All Hamas has to do is release the hostages and surrender
And yet all she does is bleat on and on about how DUH VOTERS WANT IT.

She's sinking even lower this time ... exploiting young voters:

By overwhelming margins, young voters are telling us they’re ignorant, uninformed, and have been absolutely manipulated and indoctrinated by evil, antisemitic older adults pushing an evil, antisemitic agenda.

Fixed it for her - we're givers that way.

But Meet the Press says they DO.

Heh.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

