Joe Scarborough Goes Straight-Up Blue ANON Fear-Mongering About Trump's Possible Second Term (Watch)

The crazier media types get in their fear-mongering around Trump the better you know he's doing in the polls especially when he's being compared to Biden. And if Joe Scarborough is any indication of just how true that statement is ... heck, Trump has already won.

Advertisement

Watch this absolute, bats**t insanity:

"[Trump] will imprison, he will execute whoever he's allowed to imprison, execute, drive from the country... just look at his past."



This may be one of the most unhinged MSNBC segments yet.



"Look at his past"...



Yeah, let's look back at the Trump years.



The historic… pic.twitter.com/0i8gXuUehK — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 21, 2023

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

The more the Corrupt Media and Democrats attack Donald Trump, the more I want to vote for him.



I can't be alone feeling this way. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 21, 2023

Fair enough.

This is pure election interference by the media to deter the electorate from voting for Trump. Scare propaganda. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) November 21, 2023

They've always done this. EVERY Republican is LITERALLY Hitler and let them tell you why!

But there does seem to be more desperation around keeping Trump out of office as if they're afraid of what he might find out ... or tell the rest of us about. *adjusts tinfoil hat a little more than usual*

So much projection by these two, it amazes me they still have a show. — ShelleyG (@zamgirl1) November 21, 2023

Eh, it's MSNBC, the home of Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow ...

Mental health issues? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 21, 2023

We used to joke about Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) until it became all too evident TDS really is a mental illness.

🤣 I’ve never seen people try to keep their jobs at MSNBC harder lmao. The Russia hoax was good 👍🏻 — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 21, 2023

Two of the biggest grifters in the media. How do you still have any audience.😂😂 — Mary (@mary_skillcat3) November 21, 2023

Again, it's MSNBC.

What else would you expect?

All the left has is fear. — Based Social Work (@BasedSocialWerk) November 21, 2023

And that's really the truth.

======================================================================

Related:

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)

White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)

Advertisement

Ben Collins Calling Elon Musk's Media Matters Lawsuit a 'Real Speech Crisis' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for a TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.