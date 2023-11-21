Media Matters Is Trying to Destroy Elon Musk
Keith Olbermann Shares His ’Solution’ to Handling Elon Musk and X
YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn...
White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off...
Ben Collins WHINING About a 'Real Speech Crisis' Over Elon Musk Suing Media...
Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About...
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals
Things Get Awkward for Rabbis Holding a Ceasefire Rally With Rashida Tlaib
CDC Director Talks About Ways to Keep Your Family Safe From COVID This...
Kamala Harris Takes Credit for Highway Reopening 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule'
IT'S HAPPENING! Elon Musk Files Suit Against Media Matters
Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
WaPo Says Israel Has Yet to Provide 'Significant Evidence' That Hamas Operates at...
Elon Musk Describes Media Matters as 'Pure Evil' and Here's Why

Joe Scarborough Goes Straight-Up Blue ANON Fear-Mongering About Trump's Possible Second Term (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The crazier media types get in their fear-mongering around Trump the better you know he's doing in the polls especially when he's being compared to Biden. And if Joe Scarborough is any indication of just how true that statement is ... heck, Trump has already won.

Advertisement

Watch this absolute, bats**t insanity:

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

Fair enough.

They've always done this. EVERY Republican is LITERALLY Hitler and let them tell you why!

But there does seem to be more desperation around keeping Trump out of office as if they're afraid of what he might find out ... or tell the rest of us about. *adjusts tinfoil hat a little more than usual*

Recommended

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Eh, it's MSNBC, the home of Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow ...

We used to joke about Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) until it became all too evident TDS really is a mental illness.

Again, it's MSNBC.

What else would you expect?

And that's really the truth.

======================================================================

Related:

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)

White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)

Advertisement

Ben Collins Calling Elon Musk's Media Matters Lawsuit a 'Real Speech Crisis' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for a TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANONYMOUS JOE SCARBOROUGH TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!)
Sam J.
White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)
Sam J.
Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating
Sam J.
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals
Brett T.
Ben Collins WHINING About a 'Real Speech Crisis' Over Elon Musk Suing Media Matters Goes HILARIOUSLY Bad
Sam J.
Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All the Best Ways
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn Case (500 Victims!) Sam J.
Advertisement