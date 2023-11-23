James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and Crying About Fox News

See that headline? We get to mention a delicious Thanksgiving side dish WHILE making fun of Brian Stelter and the very famous (infamous?) nickname that has followed him around for years.

All of this being said, it's not like he didn't start it.

He always starts it.

Take a look:

Big news outlets have standards and practices. They have processes for approving the use of anonymous sources. They have checks and balances. Fox mostly does not; thus, its claim about a Niagara Falls "terrorist attack" was rushed onto the air and online, wrongly and recklessly — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2023

He goes on and on shaming Fox News for reporting on what many people believed was a terror attack.

Fox's reporter claimed that "high level police sources" said an "attempted terrorist attack" had occurred. She said "sources," plural. But Fox's on-screen banner said "source," singular. That's the type of discrepancy that makes you go 🤔 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2023

After spending years at CNN ... bro.

This evening Fox is saying "oops," our police sources were wrong: "High level sources appear to walk back initial attempted terrorist attack label." But Fox made a decision to run with their info without waiting or vetting. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 23, 2023

At least they admit when they're wrong.

Let us know when CNN or any other Leftist rag apologizes for a mistake.

Some people will say in response: Fox stokes fear and peddles propaganda. Here's the "yes, but:" When Fox uses news language ("I've been told," "sources tell me," "developing story") it should be held to news standards. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 23, 2023

Again, says the guy who spent years at CNN.

Some folks will try to pin this screwup on the Fox reporter and will note that she is relatively inexperienced. But that's one of the many reasons why Fox should have a system in place for vetting anonymous sourcing — to help protect its reporters from reputational harm. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 23, 2023

Except you know, the reporter owned it.

Fox's whole vibe, of course, is "we're the real news antidote to fake news." Some viewers will always assume Niagara was a terror attack — part of the border threat that Fox sells every day. But out in the wider world, these fumbles do dent Fox's brand. /end 🧵 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 23, 2023

Says the guy whose brand is so dented CNN got rid of him.

Seriously.

James Woods with the ONE-TWO:

Are you the potato head who pushed censured liar Adam Schiff’s Russia hoax for two years? https://t.co/EjonpUoGOn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 23, 2023

Still waiting for ol' Brian to apologize for that one.

