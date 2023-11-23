ABC News Has Another Reason to Loathe the Agenda-Pushing Media With This Reminder...
James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and Crying About Fox News

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on November 23, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

See that headline? We get to mention a delicious Thanksgiving side dish WHILE making fun of Brian Stelter and the very famous (infamous?) nickname that has followed him around for years.

All of this being said, it's not like he didn't start it.

He always starts it.

Take a look:

He goes on and on shaming Fox News for reporting on what many people believed was a terror attack.

After spending years at CNN ... bro.

At least they admit when they're wrong.

Let us know when CNN or any other Leftist rag apologizes for a mistake.

Again, says the guy who spent years at CNN.

Except you know, the reporter owned it.

Says the guy whose brand is so dented CNN got rid of him.

Seriously.

James Woods with the ONE-TWO:

Still waiting for ol' Brian to apologize for that one. 

