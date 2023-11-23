Gonna Cry?! LOL! Adam Kinzinger Tries Picking a Fight with Kari Lake in a Video and HE'S Dead Jim, Dead

When the MASSES found out about the car exploding at our northern border, with everything going on in the world today, most of us thought it could absolutely be an attempted terror attack. Not to mention we were seeing plenty of that being reported by our pals in the media.

Keep in mind, Adam didn't just post about what happened, he didn't just tweet about it, he took time out of THE DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING to make a video scolding Kari Lake and Charlie Kirk about it. What sort of maniac does that?

Oh wait, we just answered our own question.

Watch:

Emergency Video: shame on @KariLake @charliekirk11 and anyone whose first reaction to border incident was to jump to conclusions and blame…. JOE BIDEN.



Not whoever did it. But Joe friggin Biden. They were giddy with excitement. You need some self reflection. Shame pic.twitter.com/L3UojXWA5A — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 23, 2023

They weren't 'giddy', Adam.

Nobody is ever giddy about a possible terror attack ... well, except him. He's not only giddy, he's making a damn video about it.

What a weirdo.

Kari Lake wasn't exactly impressed with his video:

Just a reminder that this is what you spent the last two years of your political career doing instead of working on behalf of your constituents.



And here are MY policies, Adam.https://t.co/hnwJeeCiJf pic.twitter.com/Q4hUvK4loq — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 22, 2023

Not to mention ... he works for CNN. He does know that, yeah?

You work for CNN. Grab a mirror, moron. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 23, 2023

If you freaking defended America and its values as much as you vehemently defend Brandon and extreme leftist traitors to our country @AdamKinzinger we might have a chance.

But traitor leftist ghouls like you defend leftists and extreme narratives at all costs.

You’re garbage.… — WickedSon (@SoggyBottom22) November 23, 2023

You can unclutch your pearls, Adam — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) November 23, 2023

Your network does that daily and never corrects the record. Nice try though. — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) November 23, 2023

Yup.

I watched your video hoping you would cry.



Don't do the video thing anymore unless there are tears. — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) November 23, 2023

No tears ... yet.

