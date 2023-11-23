PERFECT! Community Notes Dunks on Karine Jean-Pierre's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Gaslighting
Gonna Cry?! LOL! Adam Kinzinger Tries Picking a Fight with Kari Lake in a Video and HE'S Dead Jim, Dead

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on November 23, 2023
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

When the MASSES found out about the car exploding at our northern border, with everything going on in the world today, most of us thought it could absolutely be an attempted terror attack. Not to mention we were seeing plenty of that being reported by our pals in the media.

Keep in mind, Adam didn't just post about what happened, he didn't just tweet about it, he took time out of THE DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING to make a video scolding Kari Lake and Charlie Kirk about it. What sort of maniac does that?

Oh wait, we just answered our own question.

Watch:

They weren't 'giddy', Adam.

Nobody is ever giddy about a possible terror attack ... well, except him. He's not only giddy, he's making a damn video about it.

What a weirdo.

Kari Lake wasn't exactly impressed with his video:

Not to mention ... he works for CNN. He does know that, yeah?

Yup.

No tears ... yet.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

