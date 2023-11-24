Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal...
VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on November 24, 2023
Sarah D.

One of the highlights of the November 2023 election in Virginia was the foul, nasty, biased, evil, Soros-backed Loudoun County Common Wealth Attorney Buta Biberaj losing her job. While the GOP did lose the House (by a slim margin) and failed to flip the Senate (by one seat), beating the prosecutor who went after the father of a high school girl who was sexually assaulted in a high school bathroom ALMOST made up for all of it.

Almost.

As you can likely imagine, she's not taking her loss all that well and has turned into the very worst sort of troll.

The bitter, progressive, old lady sort.

Her whole timeline looks like this:

But wait, there's more:

Note, Scott Smith is the dad of a high school girl who was assaulted by a boy in a skirt at her high school that Buta tried to prosecute. You can't make this crap up. Her biggest meltdown, however, has been over Ian Prior who many are crediting for taking the Soros-backed harpy down.

This one though, is our favorite. 

Look at that, someone is being kind and offering to send her some boxes even ...

HA.

Choose wisely.

Don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya', Buta.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: GEORGE SOROS LOUDOUN COUNTY

