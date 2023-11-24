VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL

One of the highlights of the November 2023 election in Virginia was the foul, nasty, biased, evil, Soros-backed Loudoun County Common Wealth Attorney Buta Biberaj losing her job. While the GOP did lose the House (by a slim margin) and failed to flip the Senate (by one seat), beating the prosecutor who went after the father of a high school girl who was sexually assaulted in a high school bathroom ALMOST made up for all of it.

Almost.

As you can likely imagine, she's not taking her loss all that well and has turned into the very worst sort of troll.

The bitter, progressive, old lady sort.

Her whole timeline looks like this:

when you choose to remain ignorant 👇 https://t.co/8RoNBo2d8p pic.twitter.com/rJCUgPOBWX — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) November 22, 2023

But wait, there's more:

hey @JasonMiyaresVA - wondering minds want to know? is this you? https://t.co/ffPV4HhAij — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) November 22, 2023

unfortunately, for you, you have been used and you continue to allow you and your family to be used. That unfortunately is your situation. https://t.co/n1zRnfoqKB — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) November 22, 2023

Note, Scott Smith is the dad of a high school girl who was assaulted by a boy in a skirt at her high school that Buta tried to prosecute. You can't make this crap up. Her biggest meltdown, however, has been over Ian Prior who many are crediting for taking the Soros-backed harpy down.

nothing says more about how little you are than relying on people believing your false tag lines quoting an article that does not support any of your lies. is this why you are not licensed to practice anywhere @ianprior ? show the proof! https://t.co/khDXiHKWOB — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) November 22, 2023

let’s see yours. grifting does not count



conversation:

you: get a job

me: https://t.co/XxhPqOKrp7 pic.twitter.com/xVrCEmAzyQ — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) November 22, 2023

This one though, is our favorite.

Look at that, someone is being kind and offering to send her some boxes even ...

small minds. limited vision. little…If you want to help bring unity to our community, call me. If you want to hide behind a keyboard and be divisive, I have no time to waste. Choose wisely. https://t.co/jf08RJVuo0 — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) November 18, 2023

HA.

Choose wisely.

Don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya', Buta.

