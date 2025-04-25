Hispanic American Woman Voices Anger with Democrat Party Championing Illegal Aliens Over Her

Many, if not most, Hispanic Americans do not appreciate Democrats lumping them in with illegal aliens, especially the MS-13 variety. We saw an example of this on Thursday when a Hispanic woman spoke with Mark Halperin about her disgust at Democrats going gaga over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien now imprisoned in his native El Salvador, but who Dems are fighting like crazy to return to America.

Start here. (READ)

BLOWBACK: Hispanic caller tells Mark Halperin she’s "disgusted" with Democrats fighting for Abrego-Garcia: "I am a legal citizen, and I am disgusted. I am so angry with liberals going out of the country for this guy." "I don't understand what they're trying to say to the Hispanic community. Like, are they trying to get votes? Because that's not doing it, especially for people like us, that we obey the law. I don't understand why are they doing this? It's not doing anything. It's just making us more angry." Democrats decided it was a great idea to make Abrego-Garcia the face of their party — and this is the entirely predictable result.

Here’s the video of her concerns. (WATCH)

Posters say there’s a growing resentment towards Democrats from Hispanic individuals who came to America legally or were born here.

The millions of Hispanic Americans who entered the country and became citizens or who are working on it hate the fact that the Democrats are doing this.



It is a slap in the face to the millions of people who spent YEARS navigating our cumbersome system. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) April 24, 2025

I have mostly Mexican employees both born here or naturalized and this absolutely sickens them. After all their parents went through to come here the right way, it pisses them off — JoellenRaeallDay (@JoellenDaly) April 24, 2025

It’s simple—laws should be enforced equally, and citizenship should mean something. Many Americans feel the same way and want respect for our borders. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 24, 2025

Some commenters are confused as to why Democrats are elevating illegals over Americans.

I really don't know what the end-game is for the Democrats here.



Are they trying to create a precedent in order to return every person deported by the Trump Admin? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 24, 2025

It’s for the 2030 census. They want illegals counted to increase funding and eventually to grant them amnesty. — California Kid (@BrianRo88242805) April 25, 2025

The end game is to keep as many of the illegals they’ve spent the last four years in the country as possible; for purposes of congressional reapportionment and prospective future voting blocs.



When you hear them say “bi partisan immigration reform” that is code for amnesty. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

The goal is to make deportation impossible. If we can't deport gang members, then we can't deport anyone. If they can avoid voter id laws, then they can find a way to get their votes. In which case, they don't need her vote bc they have a replacement. — ducovitae (@ducovitae) April 24, 2025

The goal is to force amnesty for the tens of millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. by making deportation no longer a viable option. Dems think they’ll get a sizable amount of new voters, especially if they’re the ones who lead the charge on non-deportation and eventually amnesty.