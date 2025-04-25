Hispanic American Woman Voices Anger with Democrat Party Championing Illegal Aliens Over Her

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:06 AM on April 25, 2025
Townhall Media

Many, if not most, Hispanic Americans do not appreciate Democrats lumping them in with illegal aliens, especially the MS-13 variety. We saw an example of this on Thursday when a Hispanic woman spoke with Mark Halperin about her disgust at Democrats going gaga over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien now imprisoned in his native El Salvador, but who Dems are fighting like crazy to return to America.

Start here. (READ)

BLOWBACK: Hispanic caller tells Mark Halperin she’s "disgusted" with Democrats fighting for Abrego-Garcia:

"I am a legal citizen, and I am disgusted. I am so angry with liberals going out of the country for this guy."

"I don't understand what they're trying to say to the Hispanic community. Like, are they trying to get votes? Because that's not doing it, especially for people like us, that we obey the law. I don't understand why are they doing this? It's not doing anything. It's just making us more angry."

Democrats decided it was a great idea to make Abrego-Garcia the face of their party — and this is the entirely predictable result.

Here’s the video of her concerns. (WATCH)

Posters say there’s a growing resentment towards Democrats from Hispanic individuals who came to America legally or were born here.

Some commenters are confused as to why Democrats are elevating illegals over Americans.

The goal is to force amnesty for the tens of millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. by making deportation no longer a viable option. Dems think they’ll get a sizable amount of new voters, especially if they’re the ones who lead the charge on non-deportation and eventually amnesty.

