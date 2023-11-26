Jon Lovitz Takes Out the Antisemitic Trash in Short (But NOT Sweet) Back...
Cue the TEARS: Jim Breuer HILARIOUSLY Decimates Unhinged Trump Haters in Brutal, SPECTACULAR Bit (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:50 AM on November 26, 2023

If you've spent any time at all on Lefty Twitter, especially in the last eight years, you are MORE than familiar with Trump Derangement Syndrome. What we used to think of as a joke because surely NO one would ever let a single politician so completely and totally control who they are 24/7 has turned out to be very very very real.

People have lost their damn minds over Trump.

And honestly, we're not sure there is any going back for most of them. 

Comedian Jim Breuer took what we thought was a joke that turned out to be a real sort of mental breakdown BACK to a joke, a bit even, and it's freakin' hilarious. A brutal, savage, merciless, SPECTACULAR bit.

Watch:

Wonder if our pals on the Left will try and cancel Breuer for this because we all know the truth HURTS.

The Women's March bit is simply fantastic ... Well, they certainly knew what a woman was back THEN.

What makes this hilarious is how TRUE it all is. He isn't even exaggerating, Trump haters hate him SO MUCH they have made themselves into what they hate most. And the only people who really want to be around that sort of insanity are also Trump haters. The rest of us, even those of us who may not always have been fans of 45, want nothing to do with them.

EXACTLY.

Because it really is a mental illness.

And per Breuer, one to mock ... openly and often.

Advertisement

