What We're Watching Happen to Eric Adams in Real-Time Sure Looks like Dems are Eating Their OWN

They're after him.

Once New York Mayor Eric Adams DARED push Biden on his border security issues his whole world started going to pot. Pardon us while we adjust our tinfoil but the timing of this sounds pretty damn convenient.

Advertisement

Or INCONVENIENT, for Adams:

Mayor Eric Adams finally had the guts to call out Biden for the border crisis.



Almost immediately after, the FBI opened a bribery investigation against him.



Then they seized his phones and iPads.



Now a liberal activist came forward and is accusing him of sexual assault from 3… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 23, 2023

Funny how that works out.

Funny weird, not funny ha ha.

And if you're wondering why no democrat or leftist ever openly defies the establishment....this right here is why. — Ethos (@projectethos5) November 23, 2023

Yup.

😳😳😳



Might have to start supporting Mayor Adams, huh? — Bradley Productions (@productions86) November 23, 2023

Not sure we'd go THAT far ... but there is definitely something going on here.

Yup. I aint a fan by any stretch of the imagination, but it's pretty obvious that the investigation and this 30 year-old assault accusation are retaliatory. He made Biden look like a fool and has to pay. — Dr_Science_Wiz (@Dr_Science_Wiz) November 24, 2023

Definitely seem to be eating their own.

They eventually come for everyone. That’s what the left doesn’t realize. We are the only ones standing in the gap. — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) November 23, 2023

If you speak against the regime, you will pay for it. Get it yet? — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) November 23, 2023

Yup.

It's delicious when they eat their own — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) November 23, 2023

See what we mean?

======================================================================

Related:

VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL

James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and Crying About Fox News

Gonna Cry?! LOL! Adam Kinzinger Tries Picking a Fight with Kari Lake in a Video and HE'S Dead Jim, Dead

Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry List of Lefty Conspiracies

Well Well WELL, Whaddya' know?! Libs of TikTok Shares Old, Sketch AF Blogs from Media Matters President

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.