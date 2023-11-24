What We're Watching Happen to Eric Adams in Real-Time Sure Looks like Dems are Eating Their OWN

Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on November 24, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

They're after him.

Once New York Mayor Eric Adams DARED push Biden on his border security issues his whole world started going to pot. Pardon us while we adjust our tinfoil but the timing of this sounds pretty damn convenient.

Or INCONVENIENT, for Adams:

Funny how that works out.

Funny weird, not funny ha ha.

Yup.

Not sure we'd go THAT far ... but there is definitely something going on here.

Definitely seem to be eating their own.

Yup.

See what we mean?

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN BORDER IMMIGRATION NEW YORK CITY ERIC ADAMS

