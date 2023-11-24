Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL Talk About Your Comedy GOLD

Families all across the country have their own Thanksgiving traditions. Maybe it's a certain dish, a certain prayer, a certain movie ... sounds like the Biden family also has a tradition.

And it's as bizarre and out-of-touch with normal Americans as you'd expect.

The picture though, really makes it. Look at that old guy in the back with his dry hair and clean shoes ...

Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge 🐻‍❄️



Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/pUuC6e5Qal — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 23, 2023

At least one person was impressed with this, Biden's biggest fan, Chris Jackson.

President Biden did the polar plunge today. What did Donald Trump do? 🤷 https://t.co/LE1NmV8AjU — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 24, 2023

The rest of us though?

Eh.

Comedy GOLD, baby.

Is this the same beach Hunter filmed himself running around naked and yelling at strangers with a crack pipe up his butthole? https://t.co/RyjykT7BVu — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 24, 2023

It was nice of someone to loan Hunter a bathing suit. 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 23, 2023

Glad some families can still afford the Annual Polar Bear plunge... — Dean Carpenter (@wdcarp67) November 24, 2023

Given the family history I'm not sure I'd want to be in any form of water w him — NoQuarter🔥🫠 (@ColtLee21659774) November 24, 2023

Why is SnifferJoe wearing dry shoes with perfect hair?



You really think we wouldn't notice, huh?



Lying comes easy to some families, it seems. — LifeIsSimple (@LifeIsSimple123) November 24, 2023

We had a similar thought. Just because he's standing with them doesn't mean he got in the water.

The most hated president and family in the US!



Can’t wait to Biden Crime Family Xmas pic edition. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 24, 2023

Where’s Navy? — Sammy Jo - Cooks 4U👩‍🍳 (@sammyjoms66) November 24, 2023

Ouch.

And yet ... fair.

Just here for the comments. — OC (@OwyheeCanyon) November 23, 2023

Us too.

