Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL Talk About Your Comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on November 24, 2023
AngieArtist

Families all across the country have their own Thanksgiving traditions. Maybe it's a certain dish, a certain prayer, a certain movie ... sounds like the Biden family also has a tradition.

And it's as bizarre and out-of-touch with normal Americans as you'd expect.

The picture though, really makes it. Look at that old guy in the back with his dry hair and clean shoes ... 

At least one person was impressed with this, Biden's biggest fan, Chris Jackson.

The rest of us though?

Eh.

Comedy GOLD, baby.

We had a similar thought. Just because he's standing with them doesn't mean he got in the water.

VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Ouch.

And yet ... fair.

Us too.

