British MP Says J.K. Rowling Is 'Biologically Correct' on Trans Issue, but Introduced 'Hate' Into Debate

'Follow the science' was the Left's banner motto for many, many years. They wanted a world free of religion and rooted in scientific principles because they argued it would make a fairer, freer, more enlightened society.

Advertisement

Instead, we got 57 genders and the belief that men can have babies and some women have penises.

Lucky us.

The truth is that those of us who opposed, and continue to oppose, trans nonsense are the ones following the science. And British Labour MP Carolyn Harris even acknowledges that fact.

WATCH:

"[J.K. Rowling] believes... that if you're born a man, you can't ever be a woman."



British Labour MP Carolyn Harris: "Biologically, she's correct, but... when you introduce this level of hate into a debate, rationality goes out of the window." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/kda49sKbKv — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 3, 2025

The 'but' negates everything that came before it.

Biology is rational. Biology states there are two genders -- male and female -- and everything else is a mutation or abnormality.

That's not hate.

That's a fact.

Our sentiments exactly.

Nothing more rational than ignoring biological science. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) May 3, 2025

For the Left, science is a religion that has zero rationality behind it.

We don’t know what people mean by “hate” when you state biological facts.

No man can be a woman.

No human can change sex.

What is “hateful” about these facts? — DoryGenderAtheist 🦕🦖 (@NewFifeRight14) May 3, 2025

It hurts Carolyn's feelings, ergo it's 'hate.'

When "hate" is defined as "anything I don't like and that upsets me", a lot of facts are going to get defined that way. Reality won't go out of its way to accommodate our feelings. — Because Doctrine Matters (@BecauseDoctrine) May 3, 2025

Exactly all of this.

There is nothing at all hateful about stating facts.



People seem to have forgotten that stating actual facts: “you are fat”, “you cannot be a woman if you are a man”, is necessary.



And JK Rowling absolutely should be made a peer, if anyone should. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) May 3, 2025

For those who don't know, peerage would give J.K. Rowling the right to sit in the House of Lords and have a ministerial role if appointed by a monarch or Prime Minister.

To date, Rowling has been offered peerage twice and declined both.

Hate or just logic? I don’t get this people. There is no hate, no lives are being threatened. Tr*ns ppl have the exact same rights and safety as anyone else. All they have to do is live and dress and call themselves whatever they want, but accept that they can never truly change… https://t.co/SXJ4bOE1Hp pic.twitter.com/eRJ5mF2Qqc — Dyana (@Dyana_) May 3, 2025

And that they don't have the right to access women's spaces or force women to accommodate them.

Advertisement

Is it just me? Or has @jk_rowling never introduced hate. ALL she has done is voice her opinion (which is scientifically proven). We can disagree without throwing the word hate into the mix. https://t.co/5FyYEYtmJr — Heather (@MAGA4ALL1776) May 3, 2025

She has never been hateful, but the Left categorizes any disagreement with them as 'hate.'

"Biologically she's correct, but..."

If she is correct, then what is there to debate? https://t.co/lArlfN5HRc — Bubba Topia (@TopiaBubba) May 3, 2025

There is no debate.

Biology is now called Hate . . . https://t.co/AbhYJgUfJK — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 3, 2025

That's exactly what Harris is arguing.

I'm so grateful for @jk_rowling, who, in my opinion, is the rational person in the conversation. I especially love how this person states that JK is correct before saying she has caused all rationality to go out the window. https://t.co/NzrbvKGi7G — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) May 3, 2025

And the irony is lost on Carolyn.