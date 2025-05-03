Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died...
British MP Says J.K. Rowling Is 'Biologically Correct' on Trans Issue, but Introduced 'Hate' Into Debate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:15 PM on May 03, 2025
Grok AI

'Follow the science' was the Left's banner motto for many, many years. They wanted a world free of religion and rooted in scientific principles because they argued it would make a fairer, freer, more enlightened society.

Instead, we got 57 genders and the belief that men can have babies and some women have penises.

Lucky us.

The truth is that those of us who opposed, and continue to oppose, trans nonsense are the ones following the science. And British Labour MP Carolyn Harris even acknowledges that fact.

WATCH:

The 'but' negates everything that came before it.

Biology is rational. Biology states there are two genders -- male and female -- and everything else is a mutation or abnormality.

That's not hate.

That's a fact.

Our sentiments exactly.

For the Left, science is a religion that has zero rationality behind it.

It hurts Carolyn's feelings, ergo it's 'hate.'

Exactly all of this.

For those who don't know, peerage would give J.K. Rowling the right to sit in the House of Lords and have a ministerial role if appointed by a monarch or Prime Minister.

To date, Rowling has been offered peerage twice and declined both.

And that they don't have the right to access women's spaces or force women to accommodate them.

She has never been hateful, but the Left categorizes any disagreement with them as 'hate.'

There is no debate.

That's exactly what Harris is arguing.

And the irony is lost on Carolyn.

