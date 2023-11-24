AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib

Every time we think AOC may have finally tapped out when it comes to stupid takes, she surprises us. You'd think by now we'd have learned our lesson and yet ... here we are, once again.

We get it, she's defending her horrific harpy of a friend, Rashida Tlaib, and is trying to play the 'rich people are evil' card at the same time but c'mon, really with this?

The fact that in the US just *1* wealthy person can make a call and offer millions to unseat an official they dislike tells you everything about the corruption of our politics.



It also tells you why the tiny # of members who have managed to beat them are seen as such a threat. https://t.co/DtwMjgg9x9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2023

And here's why AOC is dumb and so is her post:

God this lady is so dumb. Actually it tells you:



1) This person organized a lot of people ready to max out because you can’t make a single $10M campaign contribution and she knows it.



2) We have a First Amendment, so yes, you can urge people to run for different offices. https://t.co/grfZ8Bn6Ft — Liz Mair (@LizMair) November 23, 2023

Does she know it? If she does that not only makes her stupid but sneaky because she has to know her vapid supporters don't know any better.

You got elected because nobody voted in your district except for a handful of your supporters. You primaried the guy who’d been there for years. Don’t act like you’re a saint. It’s politics, and America would be better off without her in Congress. — What? (@Possiblyinabit) November 22, 2023

And that's the truth.

You cant talk about Soros like that. Its anti-Semitic. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) November 22, 2023

We see what he did there.

Wow. Any thoughts about how teachers are able to force money out of other teachers' paychecks, then make political donations out of that money that go only to one political party -- which add up to the largest single donations to that party, year after year, @AOC?… pic.twitter.com/M6izCjlSNq — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) November 22, 2023

Told you her take was really really stupid.

How much did they pay you to run? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) November 23, 2023

You’ve been fine with it, so far! As long as it’s George Soros, it’s ok, right? pic.twitter.com/pJdSy0gTtP — PaPa Le Pew (@JoelReid12) November 23, 2023

Sensing a theme here.

So when are you planning on no longer taking campaign donations from rich people? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 23, 2023

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

======================================================================

======================================================================

