Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on November 24, 2023

Every time we think AOC may have finally tapped out when it comes to stupid takes, she surprises us. You'd think by now we'd have learned our lesson and yet ... here we are, once again.

We get it, she's defending her horrific harpy of a friend, Rashida Tlaib, and is trying to play the 'rich people are evil' card at the same time but c'mon, really with this?

And here's why AOC is dumb and so is her post:

Does she know it? If she does that not only makes her stupid but sneaky because she has to know her vapid supporters don't know any better.

And that's the truth.

We see what he did there.

Told you her take was really really stupid.

Sensing a theme here.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: DONORS RASHIDA TLAIB AOC

