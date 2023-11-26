Irish PM Who Claimed Hostage/Child Had Been Lost Then 'Found' Straight-Up NUKED by Community Notes

Moms for Liberty Calls ALL Teachers Out After Pro-Israel Teacher Forced to HIDE...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 26, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the Prime Minister of Ireland claimed Israeli-Irish hostage Emily Hand had been lost and then found when Hamas finally released her and while that didn't go over well at all, Community Notes really and truly took him down.

Community Notes continues to be the best part of the 'new Twitter' under Elon Musk.

Take a look:

Boom.

Thanks, Joe.

He is Ireland's Trudeau.

Nope.

Not at all.

And that's the truth.

Community Notes is like karma and a fact-check all in one.

We can only hope.

Cue the TEARS: Jim Breuer HILARIOUSLY Decimates Unhinged Trump Haters in Brutal, SPECTACULAR Bit (Watch)
Sam J.
HAMAS HOSTAGE IRELAND

