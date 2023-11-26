Irish PM Who Claimed Hostage/Child Had Been Lost Then 'Found' Straight-Up NUKED by Community Notes

As Twitchy readers know, the Prime Minister of Ireland claimed Israeli-Irish hostage Emily Hand had been lost and then found when Hamas finally released her and while that didn't go over well at all, Community Notes really and truly took him down.

Community Notes continues to be the best part of the 'new Twitter' under Elon Musk.

Take a look:

Another epic Community Notes takedown. This is the Prime Minister of Ireland 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/KZJaIBJicg — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 26, 2023

Boom.

Meanwhile no Americans in hostage have been released. Awful. — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) November 26, 2023

Thanks, Joe.

I've never been happier to see a Note — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) November 26, 2023

The Prime Minister of Ireland is on a roll this week. First, his country is "too white," and now this. I don't carefully follow Irish politics, but this guy is making Trudeau look like a statesman. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) November 26, 2023

He is Ireland's Trudeau.

This guy is going to cause Connor McGregor to become Prime Minister. — SirWinston (@SirWinston85) November 26, 2023

Any surprise coming from this guy? pic.twitter.com/PfiW9zfFIK — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 26, 2023

Nope.

Not at all.

Error and go brah.



Time to resign. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 26, 2023

And that's the truth.

Love community notes



Especially for cowards who turn comments off — Alex (@adoggzz) November 26, 2023

Community Notes is like karma and a fact-check all in one.

Between community notes and Grok MSM is dead — Lenster (@Leo_Exploring) November 26, 2023

We can only hope.

