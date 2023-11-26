Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increase...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on November 26, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Honorable, hard-working, dedicated, American President Joe Biden is surely hard at work trying to make sure Hamas releases the American hostages, right? RIGHT? Surely he would be taking advantage of what is happening in Gaza at this moment to push for Americans to come home, yes?

Yes?

No way he'd spend the day shopping and drinking milkshakes, that would set SUCH an ugly example as the supposed free leader of the world.

Except that's EXACTLY what he was doing.

Katie Pavlich had the takedown:

What now?

Guess we should just be glad they didn't ask him what his favorite flavor milkshake is.

*eye roll*

Such a tireless, dedicated leader we have in Joseph.

We're not convinced he doesn't still think he's the VP most days.

DAMMIT.

Gonna guess chocolate chocolate chip.

Heh.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

