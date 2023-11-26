Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Honorable, hard-working, dedicated, American President Joe Biden is surely hard at work trying to make sure Hamas releases the American hostages, right? RIGHT? Surely he would be taking advantage of what is happening in Gaza at this moment to push for Americans to come home, yes?

Advertisement

Yes?

No way he'd spend the day shopping and drinking milkshakes, that would set SUCH an ugly example as the supposed free leader of the world.

Except that's EXACTLY what he was doing.

Katie Pavlich had the takedown:

If you’re wondering what President Biden has been doing today after two rounds of hostage releases with zero Americans (including a 4-year-old) and as Hamas plays games with their lives, he was shopping in Nantucket. He also had a milkshake.



“Hopefully we’ll see something soon” pic.twitter.com/cYtfy8ArrU — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 25, 2023

What now?

Guess we should just be glad they didn't ask him what his favorite flavor milkshake is.

*eye roll*

Aintcha proud of him? ( 🤮) — Lyn Moss (@FroniterLyn) November 26, 2023

Such a tireless, dedicated leader we have in Joseph.

And Biden is still wondering where he is. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) November 25, 2023

We're not convinced he doesn't still think he's the VP most days.

What flavor milkshake? — Shawn🇺🇸 (@big_killa_) November 26, 2023

DAMMIT.

Gonna guess chocolate chocolate chip.

Heh.

Wow. This guy is terrible. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) November 26, 2023

What's worse than terrible? Horrible? Repugnant? Abhorrent? Yeah, he's all of those things and then some.

I wonder how those 81 million people feel about him having fun at their expense, not doing crap for our hostages. — Patrick Hacker (@HackerPdhacker) November 26, 2023

We'd ask but most of them probably don't even know they voted for him. WE'RE KIDDING, GOOGLE, DON'T COME AFTER US.

What a loser of a president he is! — Pottsy0729 (@Pottsy0729) November 26, 2023

I sure wish the American hostages could enjoy a milkshake in freedom. Maybe the POTUS should be at the White House working on it, and I don’t mean just for a photo op of him on the phone. Actually show some American strength. — TexasPatriot (@Richard22980) November 26, 2023

American strength? Psh, we've been told over and over again that's a bad thing.

Silly.

======================================================================

Related:

*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for Biden Over Gaza

'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to be Held Hostage

Advertisement

FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART

Moms for Liberty Calls ALL Teachers Out After Pro-Israel Teacher Forced to HIDE From Radicalized Students

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.