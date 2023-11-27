Break Out the Puppets and Crayons! Conservatives SCHOOL Ga. State Law Prof Insisting Originalism is BAD

We've gotta say, the egos of people who are not only wrong but REALLY WRONG on Twitter/X is really something else. Especially law professor types who are clearly very confused about well ... the law.
And especially the Constitution.
Case in point:
To believe Originalism is a good thing you must think these people are wrong: Erwin Chemerinsky, Adrian Vermule, Richard Fallon, Dick Posner, Eric Posner, Pam Karlan, Linda Greenhouse, Mike Dorf, 99% of justices since the founding, Adam Winkler, Reva Siegel, me, most historians.— Eric Segall (@espinsegall) November 25, 2023
Ok? They're all wrong.
We're good with that.
Your terms are acceptable.
It isn't that they're wrong. They all know originality is the only interpretive doctrine that makes any sense at all. The issue is that the people who disagree with originality do so because it would limit their power to implement their policy choices.— Matt Pethybridge (@MattPethybridge) November 27, 2023
This is the funniest tweet of the day.— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 27, 2023
We snickered. That's for sure.
They are wrong. Hope this helps— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 27, 2023
And there ya' go.
Heh.
Your terms are acceptable.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 27, 2023
Hahahahahahahahahaha— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 27, 2023
Yes.— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 25, 2023
Yes.— Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) November 26, 2023
They’re idiot leftists.
Chemerinsky himself proved that by being “unaware” of the rampant longtime Jewhatred in his own school - the one he is the Dean of.
What he said.
Ok. And?— Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) November 27, 2023
I think slavery was objectively evil. I imagine that puts me on the wrong side of a lot of big names, as well as a lot of Justices since the founding.
https://t.co/PqWwbHqWK6 pic.twitter.com/6sICpumzmN— Ordnance Jay Packard's Eggnog Creamery (@OrdnancePackard) November 27, 2023
All day.
