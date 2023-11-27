Jamaal Bowman Pushing for a 'Revolution' in our Racist Justice System Goes ALARMINGLY Wrong (Watch)

DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy

Jamaal Bowman believes our Criminal Justice System if racist and needs a revolution. We can't say for sure if this has anything to do with his being charged for pulling a fire alarm (and lying about it) BUT he seems pretty set on changing things up.

Because, as he says in his video, this is clearly some sort of plot or plan by not only Republicans but Democrats as well.

Gasp and stuff.

Watch:

The reaction has been alarmingly BAD.

See what we did there?

Thinking this fire alarm thing will follow Bowman around forever, sort of like the Communist Chinese spy and fart things follow Swalwell. This ain't going away.

Tough crowd.

Especially when they lie about why they pulled the alarm.

We didn't say it.

But this person is absolutely right. Democrats created one of the most debilitating, dangerous, divisive, racist crime bills in modern history. 

Annnd we're done here.

Heh.

