Jamaal Bowman Pushing for a 'Revolution' in our Racist Justice System Goes ALARMINGLY Wrong (Watch)

Jamaal Bowman believes our Criminal Justice System if racist and needs a revolution. We can't say for sure if this has anything to do with his being charged for pulling a fire alarm (and lying about it) BUT he seems pretty set on changing things up.

Because, as he says in his video, this is clearly some sort of plot or plan by not only Republicans but Democrats as well.

Gasp and stuff.

Watch:

We need a revolution in our criminal justice system. pic.twitter.com/pNJl3FW69z — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) November 26, 2023

The reaction has been alarmingly BAD.

See what we did there?

Thinking this fire alarm thing will follow Bowman around forever, sort of like the Communist Chinese spy and fart things follow Swalwell. This ain't going away.

Sound the alarm Jamaal. — Noah Sender (@earthcityblues) November 26, 2023

You are a stain on Congress. You should be serving jail time. — Tgrhwk1 (@Tgrhwk1) November 26, 2023

Tough crowd.

Can we start with you and committing a crime and a public building one in which I own. As well as the American citizens! — Steve B. (@Steve3664) November 26, 2023

Fire alarm pullers need to serve time — John Q. Public (@JohnDoeOU812) November 27, 2023

Especially when they lie about why they pulled the alarm.

It’s time to confront Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party. He’s the architect of the 94 crime bill. — Black diaspora Voice. (@BlackdiasporaV1) November 27, 2023

We didn't say it.

But this person is absolutely right. Democrats created one of the most debilitating, dangerous, divisive, racist crime bills in modern history.

You’re an alarmist!😂 — Brian J Woltman (@BWoltman46) November 27, 2023

Annnd we're done here.

Heh.

