'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on November 27, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods ... ya' gotta love him.

Unless, of course, you're a thin-skinned, emotionally driven, angry, mouthbreathing, frothy, thump-chesting, uninformed, social justice warrior who thinks the world owes you something just because you check a certain identity box. If that's YOU, he just pisses you off.

Advertisement

Which is glorious.

The rest of us get to laugh.

Case in point:

Ha.

HA ha.

Look at how happy they were! Although, we've been told time and time again that when people do this, they're just feeding their families. Heck, AOC said so and we all know what an expert she is on most things.

Ok, now we're just cracking ourselves up.

Right? Us too.

Oh, so this footage is from 2020 ... Woods didn't say otherwise but that didn't keep the nags and scolds from showing up to well, nag and scold him.

If Ryan looks familiar there's a reason. He's the 'winner' who claimed Israel is making people take a second look at Hitler. No, we're not making that up.

Advertisement

ARGLE BARLE RAR.

Dude.

Really?

Yeah, that totally makes this much better.

So owned, bro.

Woods never said it was this Black Friday.

Woods is a very successful actor.

Nice try though, trollio.

======================================================================

======================================================================

BLACK FRIDAY JAMES WOODS

