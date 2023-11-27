'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)

James Woods ... ya' gotta love him.

Unless, of course, you're a thin-skinned, emotionally driven, angry, mouthbreathing, frothy, thump-chesting, uninformed, social justice warrior who thinks the world owes you something just because you check a certain identity box. If that's YOU, he just pisses you off.

Which is glorious.

The rest of us get to laugh.

Case in point:

This Black Friday discount must have been amazing. Look at all these satisfied customers! pic.twitter.com/9wpsw6FB5M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 27, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

Look at how happy they were! Although, we've been told time and time again that when people do this, they're just feeding their families. Heck, AOC said so and we all know what an expert she is on most things.

Ok, now we're just cracking ourselves up.

Watching folks do whatever it takes to feed their families pulls on my heartstrings.

🥹 https://t.co/lG0fRuK2yk — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 27, 2023

Right? Us too.

Oh, so this footage is from 2020 ... Woods didn't say otherwise but that didn't keep the nags and scolds from showing up to well, nag and scold him.

That was from 2020 — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 27, 2023

If Ryan looks familiar there's a reason. He's the 'winner' who claimed Israel is making people take a second look at Hitler. No, we're not making that up.

Just a reminder—this video is from May 2020 and wasn’t under Biden, but it took place under TRUMP!!! https://t.co/lnPvZQwe30 — Sarasota Freedom (@dontdemdownsrq) November 27, 2023

ARGLE BARLE RAR.

Coming from the dude who’s net-worth is over 20 million and our taxes are going to funding genocide and wars that aren’t our own, I feel you might have some empathy for those who don’t have it as well as you? https://t.co/rHuioNo4OG — 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖌𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕮𝖔𝖋𝖋𝖏𝖓 (@PosiKevKev) November 27, 2023

Dude.

Really?

This is not from Black Friday...this is old recycled footage from a couple of years ago https://t.co/FYyYhmZyvh — critical mix theory (@allidoismix) November 27, 2023

Yeah, that totally makes this much better.

So owned, bro.

Hmmm, not sure why he's claiming this was from this past Friday considering it was from THREE years ago. Failed actor @realjameswoods should try again. No one is voting for him if he tries to throw his hat in the ring. Some of us see what he's doing. #BootlegTrump https://t.co/FiXLDL4lLD — The Internet Is Tryin' To Kill Me (@GhettoBlasterE) November 27, 2023

Woods never said it was this Black Friday.

Woods is a very successful actor.

Nice try though, trollio.

