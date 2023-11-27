DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take on Released Hostage

UN Chief Flew to Antarctica and Warned About Dire Consequences of Burning Fossil...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on November 27, 2023
Meme

All we can say is we hope this Benjamin Rubinstein person (who has never crossed our timeline before now) is simply farming for clicks and taps on Elon's Twitter because otherwise, he's got one dark and ugly soul.

It takes a lot of horrible to joke about a young girl who was shot in the leg and taken hostage for 50 days ... 

Take a look.

Told you guys.

Total a-hole. No wait. This is the type of a-hole other a-holes walk past and say, 'Damn, what an a-hole.' 

Not JUST a dirtbag, but a colossal one.

That reads.

How long ya' got? This list will take some time to get through.

Yeah, this guy is also a journalist.

It reads.

To say the least.

Not a great look. As usual.

======================================================================

