DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take on Released Hostage

All we can say is we hope this Benjamin Rubinstein person (who has never crossed our timeline before now) is simply farming for clicks and taps on Elon's Twitter because otherwise, he's got one dark and ugly soul.

It takes a lot of horrible to joke about a young girl who was shot in the leg and taken hostage for 50 days ...

Take a look.

Find yourself a woman who looks at you like this pic.twitter.com/6ynm89F0WF — Benjamin Rubinstein (@BenFRubinstein) November 26, 2023

Told you guys.

Total a-hole. No wait. This is the type of a-hole other a-holes walk past and say, 'Damn, what an a-hole.'

I'm sure most women look as though they are in immediate need of medical treatment when they look at you. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 26, 2023

Good grief - that’s a vile interpretation of an expression caught in a millisecond. — GretaS (@sasso333) November 26, 2023

So she liked being shot? Weird flex. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 27, 2023

You are a colossal dirt bag — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) November 27, 2023

Not JUST a dirtbag, but a colossal one.

That reads.

WTF is wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/efkqm8zhT1 — The Culture Warrior 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@Culture_Fight76) November 27, 2023

How long ya' got? This list will take some time to get through.

"Journalist"



No matter how much you despise the press, it is not enough. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) November 27, 2023

Yeah, this guy is also a journalist.

It reads.

So you like abused and injured girls. You're disgusting. — Ze'ev Mishpacha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) November 26, 2023

To say the least.

Is that after you’ve shot her and abducted her and her brother or before!? — Rightofmind (@Rightofmind1) November 26, 2023

Not a great look. As usual.

