Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright

A veteran Democrat has released a mini-horror movie that turns 'Silent Night' into some silent fright. It’s all in a bizarre video that Senator Ed Markey posted to TikTok on Friday. After seeing this, you'll want to hold your children tight if you see Markey driving a van through your neighborhood.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Democrats only get creepier…



Here’s 78 yr old Ed Markey doing a bizarre TikTok. pic.twitter.com/n64PuBOnTU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2025

Yes, just like that skeletal preacher from Poltergeist II: The Other Side.

You’re probably wondering why Markey chose 'Silent Night.' He’s drawing ‘inspiration’ from a 2003 Christmas movie. The result is a horror version of that mostly romantic film. Commenters have the cinematic details.

Everything he said I voted for. Thank you President Trump. This is very bizarre - he used “Silent Night” as his background music. — Natalie (@Natalie21432676) May 2, 2025

This is super sized creepy..and is that Christmas music playing? — ANNIE (@Annie38018477) May 2, 2025

Check out a scene from the film `Love Actually`. It`s under `cards` at YT. Though why he used a fairly obscure UK film from 2003 for this is beyond me. — Barry Ledgister (@BarryLedgister) May 2, 2025

Here's the scene. (WATCH)

How Markey got from this to his disturbing, dark hall terror video boggles the mind.

Posters were horrified but also confused by the message Markey was trying to send. They explain why.

I'm confused... is he doing a Pro-Trump commercial? LOL — Garbage Deplorable Roberto (@Roberto1974) May 2, 2025

Wait, wait, wait. Those are all positives. That's the best advertising the MAGA Right can get! It didn't cost us a dime!! — BRIAN SAYS - IT'S JUST SARCASM PEOPLE!🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@vegotsecrets) May 2, 2025

I thought the same thing, voted for this yep and voted for that! 🤣 — Victoria Law (@VictoriaLaw00) May 2, 2025

Some of those cards are lies. Some of them are exactly what we voted for. Hey Ed, this isn't going to help. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 2, 2025

Yes! Some are lies. Some are exactly what we voted for. — MJames (@MJames33391227) May 2, 2025

It's a good ad for Repubs to use in the midterms. This is a list of accomplishments, some I had forgotten about — leslie (@leslie59904273) May 2, 2025

It’s a ready-made campaign ad for MAGA republicans. Release it as is and just add, ‘... and I support this message’ at the end.