Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A veteran Democrat has released a mini-horror movie that turns 'Silent Night' into some silent fright. It’s all in a bizarre video that Senator Ed Markey posted to TikTok on Friday. After seeing this, you'll want to hold your children tight if you see Markey driving a van through your neighborhood.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Yes, just like that skeletal preacher from Poltergeist II: The Other Side.

You’re probably wondering why Markey chose 'Silent Night.' He’s drawing ‘inspiration’ from a 2003 Christmas movie. The result is a horror version of that mostly romantic film. Commenters have the cinematic details.

Here's the scene. (WATCH)

How Markey got from this to his disturbing, dark hall terror video boggles the mind.

Posters were horrified but also confused by the message Markey was trying to send. They explain why.

It’s a ready-made campaign ad for MAGA republicans. Release it as is and just add, ‘... and I support this message’ at the end.

Tags: CHRISTMAS DEMOCRAT ED MARKEY LOVE SENATOR VIDEO

