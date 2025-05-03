Communist Broadcasting System: CBS Cheerleads for China on Trade

The big-hearted journalists over at CBS are deeply concerned about the little guy. You know, the salt of the earth working folks who work every day to scratch out a decent living in manufacturing. Folks, who CBS believes may be negatively affected by Donald Trump's controversial tariff policies.

They care so much that it wasn't enough to just report on the dire straits of these poor workers. They needed to get on the ground and see things for themselves. So they sent correspondent Anna Coren to the Canton Fair to talk to those most affected firsthand.

The thing is, Anna wasn't in Ohio. She was at the Canton Manufacturing Fair in Guangzhou, China.

Are Trump's tariffs just punishing China for being good at what it does? https://t.co/EvtJxd14aJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 2, 2025

Why would CBS think that the United States would want to punish China? It's not like the communist country has been flooding the West with Fentanyl, or releasing a novel virus on the world, and then trying to blame an undercooked bat. They definitely don't steal intellectual property and then undercut the prices of products, and they would never, ever, use sweatshops and slave labor to manipulate prices.

Of course, the tariffs are punitive.

CBS isn't concerned with narcotic overdoses or the systematic abuse of the Uyghurs. CBS traveled to China to report on the fate of gift bags.

The real reason is a raging case of chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome, but they couldn't put that in their story, so they went with the gift bags.

China Guangzhou, China — The annual Canton Fair in Guangzhou is's largest import-export trade show. It covers a space equal to about 200 football fields and has been running since 1957 — when China's economy was isolated from the rest of the world. The country's leaders decided the expo, since formally named the China Import and Export Fair, was the best way to overcome trade obstacles imposed by the West and to drum up business investment and interest from overseas markets...



...Richard Qiu told CBS News it's simply unfair. Wearing a pale blue Ralph Lauren shirt, the businessman invited CBS News to sit down in his display booth at the Canton Fair for a chat. Surrounded by thousands of small fabric gift bags designed for everything from Christmas to Easter to birthdays, the fact that Qiu even quickly agreed to an interview was disarming; Every other Chinese businessperson we approached turned our camera away, wary of speaking with foreign media. His openness and warmth indicated a sense of ease with Westerners, and more importantly, his desire to tell his story about how external forces, completely out of his control, were affecting him and his livelihood. Qiu's Liaoning Perfect Import/Export Co. Ltd has been making gift bags for 20 years, and he has fostered strong relationships with his U.S. customers, who, in recent years, have made up 30-40% of his exports. He's traveled to the U.S. at least six times and says he loves the country: "It's about freedom, democracy, it's open and fair." "But this isn't fair," he said of the trade war sparked by President Trump's steep tariffs. "It makes me feel sick about the U.S. now."

What's a little genocide and slave labor compared to a supply of cheap fabric gift bags?

Did Xi Jinping write this? https://t.co/qfnIB3SCGF — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2025

No, but we're sure Pooh Bear Xi would approve.

The story and the article were all CBS.

Lol our media is full of commies. https://t.co/l4xWA5UZti — Informerhub (@Informerhub) May 2, 2025

Why else would they openly cheerlead for China? What is it they believe China is so good at?

If by being good at what it does you mean “using slave labor,” then I guess you have a point? https://t.co/DJpQ2viT6E — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 2, 2025

It's easy to keep costs low when labor comes from labor camps.

CBS: Somebody has to be good at sweatshops. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 2, 2025

Dear lord, CBS. How far have you fallen? China is good at currency manipulation, industrial espionage, and slave labor. Do you support those things over the well being of the American people?https://t.co/nh78do6epV — Stephen Parr (@AmericaOnParr) May 2, 2025

If it means bringing down the Donald, then the American people are just collateral damage.

China’s just really good at stealing our IP, paying slave wages to its factory workers, using government financial support to prop up its companies and trans-shipping its goods to evade global tariffs and sanctions. Oh and it’s awesome at fentanyl. What’s the big deal? https://t.co/NBO5CfhSIR — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) May 2, 2025

If it's a choice between Trump and America or Xi and Communist China, we know who CBS would choose.

Maybe they just really like cheap fabric gift bags.