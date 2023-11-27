FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination...
Daily Wire Comedy

'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media Ain't Buyin' It (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

You know things are going really wrong for Biden and his mouthpiece/professional paid liar, Karine Jean-Pierre when even the media is pushing back on the things she's saying during her pressers. Once again, Team Biden is insisting Americans not believe their own lying eyes and listen to them when they say things are getting better.

Even though anyone and everyone who has been to the grocery store knows this is not true. 

We especially like how she tries to pretend inflation 'slowing' actually means it's going down.

What a hyena.

Watch:

She refuses to acknowledge the reality of what Americans are facing so she can continue to lie and pretend Biden has done a good job.

This is grotesque.

Just like Biden's VP choice, KJP checks the right boxes.

It is the Biden way.

All is well ... nothing to see here.

Heh.

Sort of like how they blamed Putin for gas prices going up but now that they've come down a bit (not much), they want to give Biden credit. Can't have it both ways.

Yeah, that was her big talking point last week. TURKEYS ARE CHEAPER Y'ALL!

Except they're not really.

But TURKEYS!

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

