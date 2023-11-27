'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media Ain't Buyin' It (Watch)

You know things are going really wrong for Biden and his mouthpiece/professional paid liar, Karine Jean-Pierre when even the media is pushing back on the things she's saying during her pressers. Once again, Team Biden is insisting Americans not believe their own lying eyes and listen to them when they say things are getting better.

Even though anyone and everyone who has been to the grocery store knows this is not true.

We especially like how she tries to pretend inflation 'slowing' actually means it's going down.

What a hyena.

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claims "prices are going down" under Biden.



Under Biden, prices are UP by 17.6%. pic.twitter.com/eIW635bBGf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023

She refuses to acknowledge the reality of what Americans are facing so she can continue to lie and pretend Biden has done a good job.

This is grotesque.

She's a paid liar and doesn't even do that well. — Cochise Adatlichi (@CAdatlichi) November 27, 2023

Just like Biden's VP choice, KJP checks the right boxes.

It is the Biden way.

I'm fairly convinced this guy opened a school and she's the valedictorian of his first class. pic.twitter.com/yctAbnaK9Y — Cearr (@cearrdorn) November 27, 2023

All is well ... nothing to see here.

Heh.

They subscribe to the notion that if you tell a lie often enough, people will begin to believe it. — Kathy Gautier (@5homeschoolers) November 27, 2023

So she's willing to let Biden take credit for the small drop prices have seen recently but not the large overall leap since he took office?



Doesn't make sense really. — Vakev540 (@Voiceof540) November 27, 2023

Sort of like how they blamed Putin for gas prices going up but now that they've come down a bit (not much), they want to give Biden credit. Can't have it both ways.

😂 turkey prices — William (@bnofreeride) November 27, 2023

Yeah, that was her big talking point last week. TURKEYS ARE CHEAPER Y'ALL!

Except they're not really.

Way higher than 17%. — Mr Maxx (@dan_wheeler) November 27, 2023

But TURKEYS!

