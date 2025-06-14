Selling Out: CBS 'News' Helps Its Democrat Party Buds by Running 'Story' on Where to Buy 'NO KINGS' Merch

We knew the legacy media was excited about seeing its fellow Democrats participate in the inorganic ‘grass roots’ 'No Kings' protests on Saturday. But, CBS 'News' is going the extra mile with its enthusiasm for the manufactured demonstrations - it’s pushing ‘No Kings’ merch. Fake News for a fake event, it doesn’t get more on the nose than that.

See for yourself. (READ)

CBS “News” openly embracing its true role: Democrat propaganda and fundraising operation. pic.twitter.com/OfQWuzsDZA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

Disgusting. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) June 14, 2025

It’s insane. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

Did CBS really just do an advertisement for No Kings Day Merchandise??? — Someone Important (@justimportant2) June 14, 2025

Yes, that’s exactly what it did.

Commenters were disgusted but not surprised that an all-Democrat 'news' network would put what little influence it still has into such an obvious propaganda push.

I legit love how you are no longer even remotely pretending to be news and are embracing your role as Democrat propagandists. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 14, 2025

They're not even hiding it anymore.



They've been promoting protests for years.



So much for "unbiased" reporting in this country.. — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) June 14, 2025

Major “news” network openly running promos for leftist destabilization campaigns.



Totally organic! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

You didn’t expect the 'journalists' there to skip an opportunity to help out their fellow Democrats, did you?

Commenters were wondering if the 'No Kings' merch story had any journalistic reason for being published. Spoiler: NO!

What exactly is the news value of reporting that someone is selling merchandise?



Love how you all just completely dropped the mask and embraced your role as the DNC propaganda arm. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 14, 2025

Advertising for them? Piss all the way off. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2025

It’s completely organic guys, no organization behind it at all.



Here is the 🔗 to Amazon to buy your grass roots riot gear! — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) June 14, 2025

It’s so predictable.

Commenters wonder why CBS 'News' even tries to hide its true motivations. It's not fooling anyone anymore.

The masks are well and truly off at this point. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) June 14, 2025

Completely off. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

The corporate press is the enemy of the people and that is the moderate position. — Michael K. Woods (@michael_k_woods) June 14, 2025

It’s the we-have-our-eyes-open position.