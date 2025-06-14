California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody...
Selling Out: CBS 'News' Helps Its Democrat Party Buds by Running 'Story' on Where to Buy 'NO KINGS' Merch

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on June 14, 2025
Twitchy

We knew the legacy media was excited about seeing its fellow Democrats participate in the inorganic ‘grass roots’ 'No Kings' protests on Saturday. But, CBS 'News' is going the extra mile with its enthusiasm for the manufactured demonstrations - it’s pushing ‘No Kings’ merch. Fake News for a fake event, it doesn’t get more on the nose than that.

See for yourself. (READ)

Yes, that’s exactly what it did.

Commenters were disgusted but not surprised that an all-Democrat 'news' network would put what little influence it still has into such an obvious propaganda push.

You didn’t expect the 'journalists' there to skip an opportunity to help out their fellow Democrats, did you?

Commenters were wondering if the 'No Kings' merch story had any journalistic reason for being published. Spoiler: NO!

It’s so predictable.

Commenters wonder why CBS 'News' even tries to hide its true motivations. It's not fooling anyone anymore.

It’s the we-have-our-eyes-open position.

Tags: CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

