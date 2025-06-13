Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts

In case you missed it, Alexander Vindman is a foul-mouthed, gossipy, angry, nasty, misogynistic, douche-canoe who thought it was smart to call Kristi Noem a witch-with-a-b on X. Oh, he also told her to eff off.
More than once.
Because, you know, he's totally not insane and not at all a drain on society.
*cough cough*
Honestly, when we first saw this, we thought he'd been hacked because surely no grown man posts like a high school girl who's emotionally losing it on social media, right?
Wrong.
He posted this:
How about this for disrespect. F**k-off! @Sec_Noem @KristiNoem f**k off you fascist b**ch!! #1stAmendment https://x.com/dhsgov/status/1933256987367682242— Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 ( @AVindman ) June 12, 2025
AND this:
Hey @KristiNoem f**k off you fascist b**ch!— Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 ( @AVindman ) June 12, 2025
He lost his marbles in a fairly significant way in several posts - here they are, in all their glory:
June 13, 2025
You guys remember Vindman's troll of a wife, Rachel, right? Can you imagine what their home life is like?
Yikes.
Scary stuff.
That being said, Mollie Hemingway was not about to let this sexist weeble wobble off the hook:
Remember how the corporate media portrayed this guy, who was behind Democrats’ first impeachment effort, as a stable, sober, trustworthy non-partisan? pic.twitter.com/aoAIO4yLFM— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 13, 2025
Sober. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Good point.
This unhinged lunatic was the Democrats non-partisan, very serious military witness against Trump in their impeachment attempt.— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 13, 2025
He is who he always was pic.twitter.com/t34fgH8URc
You can always tell when he hasn’t had his fourth donut of the morning yet— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 13, 2025
Recommended
Ahem.
Yep, they told us he was just a patriotic whistleblower— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 13, 2025
In truth, he seems bitter, arrogant and unhinged
Much like his wife.
I remember. pic.twitter.com/tzTVvgBDGy— Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) June 13, 2025
Does Vindman have a 13-year-old girl handling his social media interactions?— Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) June 13, 2025
Makes you wonder.
Of course, this trash human being liked it:
I like where you're at. https://t.co/N7BLg3AjWD— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2025
Which says so much about them both, and none of it is any good.
