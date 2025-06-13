Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts

OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incid...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on June 13, 2025
The Last Word/Twitter

In case you missed it, Alexander Vindman is a foul-mouthed, gossipy, angry, nasty, misogynistic, douche-canoe who thought it was smart to call Kristi Noem a witch-with-a-b on X. Oh, he also told her to eff off.

More than once.

Because, you know, he's totally not insane and not at all a drain on society.

*cough cough*

Honestly, when we first saw this, we thought he'd been hacked because surely no grown man posts like a high school girl who's emotionally losing it on social media, right?

Wrong.

He posted this:

AND this:

He lost his marbles in a fairly significant way in several posts - here they are, in all their glory:

You guys remember Vindman's troll of a wife, Rachel, right? Can you imagine what their home life is like? 

Yikes.

Scary stuff.

That being said, Mollie Hemingway was not about to let this sexist weeble wobble off the hook:

Sober. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good point.

Ahem.

Much like his wife.

Makes you wonder.

Of course, this trash human being liked it:

Which says so much about them both, and none of it is any good.

============================================================

Tags: DHS FREE SPEECH KRISTI NOEM

