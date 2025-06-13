Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones

A soon-to-be mother is causing a major meltdown among observers for giving her unborn daughter an unusual, and some say highly inappropriate, name of Chernobyl Hope. Yes, she’s naming her little girl after a Ukrainian city that was irradiated in a nuclear disaster in 1986. Of course, the phrase ‘naming her daughter after a tragic event that shocked the world’ got readers' imaginations going - and the names they came up with are hilarious. More on that in a bit.

Advertisement

But first, start here. (READ)

Mom-to-be roasted for naming her daughter after tragic event that shocked the world: ‘Felt like getting punched in the face’ https://t.co/Cqp625IDmV pic.twitter.com/kv5NsKvx7h — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2025

Was Three Mile Island already taken? — Cane’s Revenge (@canesrevenge) June 13, 2025

The “nuclear family” comment was my fave lol — casey b (@cmsbishop) June 13, 2025

Poor girl lol. Imagine your nickname is Cher & then your classmates find out your name is Chernobyl & not Cheryl. — Kate Fox🇺🇲❤️🇬🇧 (@StonehengeStan) June 14, 2025

We also loved the ‘nuclear family’ comment.

Commenters couldn’t help but think of their own ‘disasters’ to name a child after. A lot went directly to sports.

Little baby Cleveland Browns — James (@Browns_Clown) June 13, 2025

'Falcons 28, Patriots 3' is quite the mouthful. — the pupa (@PShlorp) June 13, 2025

They named her Duke’s 2025 Final Four Loss? — John Bria (@JohnLBria) June 13, 2025

Look, its not like she named it Padres Playoffs or something really hideous... — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) June 13, 2025

Those are awesome!

Now for truly inappropriate ones.

Nine Eleven Smith — Riff Fox (@RiffFox) June 13, 2025

Holocaust Smith. — Capster Cat🇻🇦🇵🇱 (@capstercat40k) June 13, 2025

‘Why are you crying, Ethiopian Famine Johnson? Did you and your friend, Shuttle Explosion Callahan, get in a fight again?’

Some commenters were thinking with their stomachs.

I can't wait to meet The McRib Is Out Of Stock Williamson — charlie 🌋 (@bbqchucken) June 13, 2025

"There's Olives on My Pizza" Torkleson is a tough way to go through life. — 🪨🇺🇸🦅 (@BravesAndStuff) June 13, 2025

We would have gone with ‘Pineapple on Pizza Williams.’

Here’s the best of the rest.

Leave sweet little Jan Sixth Insurrection alone! — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) June 13, 2025

She named her daughter "George Floyd"?? Why? — AllAboutTheYou (@imkiddingrelax1) June 13, 2025

At least she didn't name her "Any Bon Jovi Song."



That would have been beyond the pale. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 13, 2025

Woodstock 99 Jones — Sluggo Stevens (@SluggoStevens) June 13, 2025

I'll save you time; kids name was Visiting Neverland — Naumi 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@Naumiyyc) June 13, 2025

Advertisement

Blue Dress McGhee? — Maya R. Peet (@MayaRPeet) June 13, 2025

Clinton 2016 Jones — TheEducator (@DanExplainsIt) June 13, 2025

Poor little NetNeutrality will be endlessly mocked. — John Thardell (@amrond00) June 13, 2025

Her daughter was named "OJ was found not guilty?" — Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) June 13, 2025

Can’t believe nobody picked ‘Rodney King Riots Smith.’ Please add the bad name you would have given in the comments below.