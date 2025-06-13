Gavin Newsom's Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake Over 'Weakness' Slam on Trump's Army...
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

A soon-to-be mother is causing a major meltdown among observers for giving her unborn daughter an unusual, and some say highly inappropriate, name of Chernobyl Hope. Yes, she’s naming her little girl after a Ukrainian city that was irradiated in a nuclear disaster in 1986. Of course, the phrase ‘naming her daughter after a tragic event that shocked the world’ got readers' imaginations going - and the names they came up with are hilarious. More on that in a bit.

But first, start here. (READ)

We also loved the ‘nuclear family’ comment.

Commenters couldn’t help but think of their own ‘disasters’ to name a child after. A lot went directly to sports.

Those are awesome!

Now for truly inappropriate ones.

‘Why are you crying, Ethiopian Famine Johnson? Did you and your friend, Shuttle Explosion Callahan, get in a fight again?’

Some commenters were thinking with their stomachs.

We would have gone with ‘Pineapple on Pizza Williams.’

Here’s the best of the rest.

Can’t believe nobody picked ‘Rodney King Riots Smith.’ Please add the bad name you would have given in the comments below.

