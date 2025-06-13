Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones

A soon-to-be mother is causing a major meltdown among observers for giving her unborn daughter an unusual, and some say highly inappropriate, name of Chernobyl Hope. Yes, she’s naming her little girl after a Ukrainian city that was irradiated in a nuclear disaster in 1986. Of course, the phrase ‘naming her daughter after a tragic event that shocked the world’ got readers' imaginations going - and the names they came up with are hilarious. More on that in a bit.
But first, start here. (READ)
Mom-to-be roasted for naming her daughter after tragic event that shocked the world: ‘Felt like getting punched in the face’ https://t.co/Cqp625IDmV pic.twitter.com/kv5NsKvx7h— New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2025
Was Three Mile Island already taken?— Cane’s Revenge (@canesrevenge) June 13, 2025
The “nuclear family” comment was my fave lol— casey b (@cmsbishop) June 13, 2025
Poor girl lol. Imagine your nickname is Cher & then your classmates find out your name is Chernobyl & not Cheryl.— Kate Fox🇺🇲❤️🇬🇧 (@StonehengeStan) June 14, 2025
We also loved the ‘nuclear family’ comment.
Commenters couldn’t help but think of their own ‘disasters’ to name a child after. A lot went directly to sports.
Little baby Cleveland Browns— James (@Browns_Clown) June 13, 2025
'Falcons 28, Patriots 3' is quite the mouthful.— the pupa (@PShlorp) June 13, 2025
They named her Duke’s 2025 Final Four Loss?— John Bria (@JohnLBria) June 13, 2025
Mom responds pic.twitter.com/Bbj93KfTSz— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 13, 2025
Look, its not like she named it Padres Playoffs or something really hideous...— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) June 13, 2025
Recommended
Those are awesome!
Now for truly inappropriate ones.
Nine Eleven Smith— Riff Fox (@RiffFox) June 13, 2025
Holocaust Smith.— Capster Cat🇻🇦🇵🇱 (@capstercat40k) June 13, 2025
‘Why are you crying, Ethiopian Famine Johnson? Did you and your friend, Shuttle Explosion Callahan, get in a fight again?’
Some commenters were thinking with their stomachs.
I can't wait to meet The McRib Is Out Of Stock Williamson— charlie 🌋 (@bbqchucken) June 13, 2025
"There's Olives on My Pizza" Torkleson is a tough way to go through life.— 🪨🇺🇸🦅 (@BravesAndStuff) June 13, 2025
We would have gone with ‘Pineapple on Pizza Williams.’
Here’s the best of the rest.
Leave sweet little Jan Sixth Insurrection alone!— the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) June 13, 2025
She named her daughter "George Floyd"?? Why?— AllAboutTheYou (@imkiddingrelax1) June 13, 2025
At least she didn't name her "Any Bon Jovi Song."— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 13, 2025
That would have been beyond the pale.
Woodstock 99 Jones— Sluggo Stevens (@SluggoStevens) June 13, 2025
I'll save you time; kids name was Visiting Neverland— Naumi 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@Naumiyyc) June 13, 2025
Blue Dress McGhee?— Maya R. Peet (@MayaRPeet) June 13, 2025
Clinton 2016 Jones— TheEducator (@DanExplainsIt) June 13, 2025
Poor little NetNeutrality will be endlessly mocked.— John Thardell (@amrond00) June 13, 2025
Her daughter was named "OJ was found not guilty?"— Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) June 13, 2025
Can’t believe nobody picked ‘Rodney King Riots Smith.’ Please add the bad name you would have given in the comments below.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member