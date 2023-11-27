Deadspin Demands NFL Speak Out Against Chiefs Fan Wearing 'Blackface'

Beg Your Pardon? You Want to Make WHAT Kind of Jurassic Park Movie?
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitter

We know all about blackface. Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was pictured in his yearbook in blackface (or a Klan hood) and managed to stay in office, only going on a very brief apology tour. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has word blackface on more than one occasion, and it didn't cost him politically.

Sports site Deadspin, which hasn't yet gone the way of Jezebel, is demanding that the NFL address the young Kansas City Chiefs fan who was caught on TV wearing blackface and a Native headdress.

Yep, that screenshot sure looks like blackface. But why would a kid wear blackface to a Chiefs game? Could we get another angle on that shot?

Do you mean he was just wearing his team's colors?

Carron J. Phillips writes:

It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.

This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate. You give future generations the ammunition they need to evolve and recreate racism better than before.

This is what happens when you stand against critical race theory? Good. Quit picking on kids.

All the cool journalists are doing that now.

What did Phillips do? He doubled down:

Please, write another column about how it makes it even "worse."

It's Deadspin — it's their job to guard against white supremacy in sport. This is the same Deadspin that demanded The Masters golf tournament change its name and move out of Georgia over its "voter suppression" laws.

***

