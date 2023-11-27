Deadspin Demands NFL Speak Out Against Chiefs Fan Wearing 'Blackface'

We know all about blackface. Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was pictured in his yearbook in blackface (or a Klan hood) and managed to stay in office, only going on a very brief apology tour. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has word blackface on more than one occasion, and it didn't cost him politically.

Advertisement

Sports site Deadspin, which hasn't yet gone the way of Jezebel, is demanding that the NFL address the young Kansas City Chiefs fan who was caught on TV wearing blackface and a Native headdress.

The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress https://t.co/9eGBsA8nca — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 27, 2023

Yep, that screenshot sure looks like blackface. But why would a kid wear blackface to a Chiefs game? Could we get another angle on that shot?

No one was in black face you fucking little bitch losers pic.twitter.com/cSRF0Qkn6O — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 27, 2023

Do you mean he was just wearing his team's colors?

Carron J. Phillips writes:

It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time. … This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate. You give future generations the ammunition they need to evolve and recreate racism better than before.

This is what happens when you stand against critical race theory? Good. Quit picking on kids.

Hey @carronJphillips, were you aware at the time of publication that the little boy who you framed as a racist for wearing blackface wasn't wearing blackface, but the double red and black paint to support the Chiefs?



Do you plan to apologize to him and his family? https://t.co/wexzIFjUGh pic.twitter.com/BSkzaot8VY — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 27, 2023

He doesn't care. He doesn't want to know the truth and won't talk about the truth. He wants sensationalism. — billschicccca (@yoyoyoinc__) November 27, 2023

What they need to do is fold this racist team, fire the coach and move to a city that isn't on stolen land. https://t.co/DoqIQbEu10 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2023

I hope this boy becomes the owner of every single asset and retirement fund that @carronJphillips has. — Aegon🐺Targaryen🐉VI (@jasonrichardson) November 27, 2023

This is the most ignorant and irresponsible article ever. @Deadspin should be sued — Kidd (@BKiddsr) November 27, 2023

The cheesy little coward limited who can reply on his posts. How typical, make an inflammatory accusation then try and hide from the consequences of their stupid actions. — Gildersleeve (@JustLoo53052839) November 27, 2023

All the cool journalists are doing that now.

You really want to ruin this little kid's life over him WEARING HIS FAVORITE TEAM'S COLORS? This is an embarrassing take and you should be ashamed of yourselves. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) November 27, 2023

Your publication should be sued into oblivion. — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) November 27, 2023

Let’s put on blast a little kid and post his picture all over… 🤦‍♂️ — All sports (@lovesports9191) November 27, 2023

That kid is based and deserves lifetime tickets to the games. — Frank (Lets Be Frank) (@Letsbefrank2410) November 27, 2023

Keep spinning out of control, corporate media. Your demise can't come fast enough. — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

What did Phillips do? He doubled down:

For the idiots in my mentions who are treating this as some harmless act because the other side of his face was painted red, I could make the argument that it makes it even worse.



Y’all are the ones who hate Mexicans but wear sombreros on Cinco.@Deadspinhttps://t.co/MfoG8vArWs pic.twitter.com/oQTxhUeA00 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 27, 2023

Please, write another column about how it makes it even "worse."

Oh @carronJphillips you suck so bad for this crap article — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 27, 2023

Trash article Karen. Trying to race bait by picking on a kid. — Jon Lickteig (@JonLickteig) November 27, 2023

It's Deadspin — it's their job to guard against white supremacy in sport. This is the same Deadspin that demanded The Masters golf tournament change its name and move out of Georgia over its "voter suppression" laws.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.