Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is No More

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Meme

It is with a heavy heart that we come to you, our readers, to inform you that after 16 years in operation the feminist website Jezebel has been shuttered by their owners, G/O Media, as part of a larger layoff that's happening across the entirety of their media holdings.

Since the news broke posts reminding people of better times when Jezebel was a beloved and trusted source of news have been pouring in from all corners of Twitter.

Jezebel could always be relied on to post well thought out and heavily researched stuff like this.

The eulogies for the journalistic endeavors at the fabled publication continue to pour in, and not just pointing to specific articles but rather discussing the entire ethos around which Jezebel had operated lo these 16 years.

Of course there are those making light of the sites chosen name, 'Jezebel', given that much like the publications namesake it and its employees seem to be being defenestrated, although unlike in the case of the Biblical Jezebel the defenestration isn't being done by their own eunuchs nor will they be eaten by stray dogs... as far as we know.

In all seriousness this is yet another shuttering that traces its roots all the way back to Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan and the destruction of Gawker Media that they caused. While chunks of the Gawker Media empire like Jezebel were sold off to various other media companies they have never found as firm a footing in their new homes as they seemed to have during the heyday of Gawker; it seems that their new owners often expect things like profitability and for them to not bring an undue amount of political heat by being entirely biased in their reporting... at least not as overly biased as many of these organizations were used to being. 

We can certainly feel some degree of sympathy for the writers at Jezebel who have found themselves suddenly unemployed, but we also certainly should hope that they have learned something from this whole kerfuffle. 

But we wouldn't bet on it.

GAWKER JEZEBEL

