Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is No More

It is with a heavy heart that we come to you, our readers, to inform you that after 16 years in operation the feminist website Jezebel has been shuttered by their owners, G/O Media, as part of a larger layoff that's happening across the entirety of their media holdings.

Advertisement

Media news: G/O Media is shutting down Jezebel after failing to find a buyer. Memo just went out from Jim Spanfeller: pic.twitter.com/TN96LuVKbh — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 9, 2023

Since the news broke posts reminding people of better times when Jezebel was a beloved and trusted source of news have been pouring in from all corners of Twitter.

Really sad to see Jezebel journos lose their jobs. Just sad. Hate to see it. Devastating loss for the media realm. pic.twitter.com/OqtRf2j2t4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 9, 2023

It's sad @Jezebel is shutting down tbh. I'm gonna miss this hard hitting journalism. pic.twitter.com/t7NnIDP7t3 — strallweat (@strallweat) November 9, 2023

Closed due to excessive popularity, no doubt https://t.co/io5jMaszqy — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 9, 2023

Pour one out.



Anna Merlan and Jezebel gave us some great moments. https://t.co/Gs8EEpTAac pic.twitter.com/zkRcOSTAFm — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 9, 2023

Jezebel could always be relied on to post well thought out and heavily researched stuff like this.

Ah man, where will I find hard-hitting intellectual content like this now? pic.twitter.com/Z6uzDklKAC — American Dynamism Memes (@dynamismmemes) November 9, 2023

The eulogies for the journalistic endeavors at the fabled publication continue to pour in, and not just pointing to specific articles but rather discussing the entire ethos around which Jezebel had operated lo these 16 years.

Jezebel was (feels nice to use past tense) the single worst publication in American history. It turned a substantial number of millennial women into shrieking lunatics. It was a mimetic factory of evil death worshipping feminism. I spit on its grave. https://t.co/5Qkvrln14L — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) November 9, 2023

I've been bummed about getting laid off at the end of the year, but this takes some of the sting out of it. At least I have marketable skills and a work ethic.

Who in their right mind would hire a Jezebel writer? https://t.co/MtWqICkUs5 — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 9, 2023

The problem is that modern journalism — including Vice and Jezebel — sucks terribly, and we are already paying for it. Eliminating as many awful news orgs as possible is a necessary step to fixing the problem. https://t.co/D1Qanp2erP — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 9, 2023

"in no WAY a reflection of the Jezebel editorial team".



Lol - ok.



I 'spose it's just bad luck then.



Good luck in the future - everything is a learning experience. I hope some valuable lessons have been learned. — Damien (@DHCorr) November 9, 2023

Advertisement

Of course there are those making light of the sites chosen name, 'Jezebel', given that much like the publications namesake it and its employees seem to be being defenestrated, although unlike in the case of the Biblical Jezebel the defenestration isn't being done by their own eunuchs nor will they be eaten by stray dogs... as far as we know.

BREAKING: @Jezebel is shutting down.



Reports say the progressive feminist rag was thrown from a window, and some observers even saw dogs eating its corpse. https://t.co/qOhVPz60BD pic.twitter.com/hJqtgxne5x — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) November 9, 2023

Jezebel is being defenestrated again — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) November 9, 2023

I assume that Jezebel's employees were thrown out a window and eaten by stray dogs in the street. https://t.co/wGfZlFarSZ — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) November 9, 2023

In all seriousness this is yet another shuttering that traces its roots all the way back to Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan and the destruction of Gawker Media that they caused. While chunks of the Gawker Media empire like Jezebel were sold off to various other media companies they have never found as firm a footing in their new homes as they seemed to have during the heyday of Gawker; it seems that their new owners often expect things like profitability and for them to not bring an undue amount of political heat by being entirely biased in their reporting... at least not as overly biased as many of these organizations were used to being.

Advertisement

We can certainly feel some degree of sympathy for the writers at Jezebel who have found themselves suddenly unemployed, but we also certainly should hope that they have learned something from this whole kerfuffle.

But we wouldn't bet on it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!