Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What...
VIP
They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left...
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sound...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her...
Salena Zito Gives an Inside Look at Her New Book 'Butler'
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry'...
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All...
Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California
DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually...
VIP
ICE Agents Under Gunfire as Democrats Continue to Demonize Them for Enforcing Immigration...
'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One...

Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD (for Good Reason)

Doug P. | 11:47 AM on July 11, 2025
AngieArtist

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made it abundantly clear that he plans to run for the Democrat nomination in 2028, and coming to the defense of people using unaccompanied minors for child labor at their weed farm full of illegal aliens is an odd thing to want on that political resume. 

Advertisement

Assuming Vice President JD Vance is the Republican nominee, that could lead to a matchup that Biden/Harris/Newsom superfan Harry Sisson is excited about. Apparently Newsom would mop the floor with Vance:

That's a prediction that should thrill... Vance.

Here's why: 

In other words, don't go bet on 2028 based on Sisson's prediction unless you would love to lose money. 

We also remembered this banger:

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Even more embarrassingly, Sisson went on to later declare Biden the winner:

It's almost like he's a secret GOP operative trying to make the Dems look as embarrassing as possible.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family
Sam J.
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm
Doug P.
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sounds Familiar
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement