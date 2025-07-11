Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD (for Good Reason)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made it abundantly clear that he plans to run for the Democrat nomination in 2028, and coming to the defense of people using unaccompanied minors for child labor at their weed farm full of illegal aliens is an odd thing to want on that political resume.

Assuming Vice President JD Vance is the Republican nominee, that could lead to a matchup that Biden/Harris/Newsom superfan Harry Sisson is excited about. Apparently Newsom would mop the floor with Vance:

If Gavin Newsom ran against JD Vance in 2028, Newsom would clobber him. It wouldn’t even be close. We’d be looking at Obama-like numbers for Newsom after this disastrous Trump presidency. Be aware, MAGA. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 11, 2025

That's a prediction that should thrill... Vance.

Here's why:

Listen to Harry, guys. Nails it every time, especially when adding it won’t be close. https://t.co/OHCN8r8ZI8 pic.twitter.com/w2xYR2dacl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 11, 2025

In other words, don't go bet on 2028 based on Sisson's prediction unless you would love to lose money.

Didn’t you also predict the blue wall would stand tall? You haven’t been right about anything yet. https://t.co/j2NW5Iu6EC — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) July 11, 2025

We also remembered this banger:

Trump supporters are going to be REALLY disappointed after President Biden destroys Trump at the debate👇 pic.twitter.com/t7F8bo7lU0 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 27, 2024

Even more embarrassingly, Sisson went on to later declare Biden the winner:

Biden won the debate easily. He laid out a vision. A goal. A future that Americans can get behind. Trump was angry, conspiratorial, and deluded.



This debate told us nothing new. It just further proved that Biden is the right choice. pic.twitter.com/oGSy1Py1Sq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2024

It's almost like he's a secret GOP operative trying to make the Dems look as embarrassing as possible.

