It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC Chiefs Face Paint (Check THIS Out)

Twitter is all a-flutter DRAGGING that Deadspin toolbag for going after a kid wearing KC Chiefs face paint but if you look at his crap story you soon discover he wasn't the only one pushing this lie and in fact, it was a Yahoo Sports guy named Charles McDonald. And since he seems ok letting the Deadspin dbag take the fall for it, we thought we'd share his post as well.

Just cuz.

this chiefs fan is totally having a normal one pic.twitter.com/cYEkIkAtPa — charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 26, 2023

It's not just Deadspin ... it's all of them, you guys. Yahoo Sports.

If he got the screenshot from the game he knew DAMN WELL that kid wasn't wearing Blackface. So why do that?

Also, the number of people pointing and laughing on his post, never giving it a thought that this kid was a target? Wow. Look at these people:

“We used my bronzer…isn’t he adorable!” pic.twitter.com/9IOSGo5zNF — Hot White Hennessy (@Phillystunna221) November 27, 2023

So Nobody in his close Surroundings told him "Hey man this might not be the brightest thing to do" — CJ ⚡️ (@CJTHEDJAY) November 27, 2023

Black-facing in the final quarter is crazy — D’Pate🌿 (@bunno333_) November 27, 2023

Bunch of brain-dead sheep looking for racism and outrage anywhere they can find it. Even if it's just a kid trying to enjoy a football game.

Awful.

For those not aware. The @Chiefs have banned and prohibited headdresses and any face painting styled in a way references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions from fans years ago. — Brad K (@brad8821) November 27, 2023

Look at the grown man trying to chastise the kid ... and they wonder why we make fun of them.

How are people even let into the stadium looking like this — Dylan Garner (@DGarnerRVA) November 26, 2023

Clutch those pearls tighter, Karen.

Holy crap.

this kid is being groomed to be the thanos of racism — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 26, 2023

Jeebus.

Why black face?



Say you love the tribes of the Missouri area, you're a kid, you just want to represent and appreciate their culture, you are fascinated by them, you will one day lead reparations for those tribes.



Still. Why black face? — NaptownSeth (@NaptownSeth) November 27, 2023

You'd think stupid of this magnitude would be an act ... but nope.

