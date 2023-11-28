Ya' Don't SAY! First American Hostage Hamas Released Related to Buyer of Hunter...
Deadspin Demands NFL Speak Out Against Chiefs Fan Wearing 'Blackface'

It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC Chiefs Face Paint (Check THIS Out)

10:40 AM on November 28, 2023
AngieArtist

Twitter is all a-flutter DRAGGING that Deadspin toolbag for going after a kid wearing KC Chiefs face paint but if you look at his crap story you soon discover he wasn't the only one pushing this lie and in fact, it was a Yahoo Sports guy named Charles McDonald. And since he seems ok letting the Deadspin dbag take the fall for it, we thought we'd share his post as well. 

Just cuz.

It's not just Deadspin ... it's all of them, you guys. Yahoo Sports.

If he got the screenshot from the game he knew DAMN WELL that kid wasn't wearing Blackface. So why do that? 

Also, the number of people pointing and laughing on his post, never giving it a thought that this kid was a target? Wow. Look at these people:

Bunch of brain-dead sheep looking for racism and outrage anywhere they can find it. Even if it's just a kid trying to enjoy a football game.

Awful.

Look at the grown man trying to chastise the kid ... and they wonder why we make fun of them.

Clutch those pearls tighter, Karen.

Holy crap.

Jeebus.

You'd think stupid of this magnitude would be an act ... but nope.

