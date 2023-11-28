Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong and It's GLORIOUS

You'd think BY NOW these peeps would know boycotts never work.

Look at Hobby Lobby.

Look at Chick-fil-A.

BOOMING business since the Left started targeting them years ago.

So we fully expect each and every brand/company/product listed on this boycott list being passed around by Hamas supporters to do really really really well. Not that they're not already doing really well. Walmart, Nutella, Louis Vuitton ...

Probably not too worried about a bunch of terrorist sympathizers boycotting them.

Take a look:

The black list you must boycott. pic.twitter.com/gHwEWrevrF — Naila Ayad🇵🇸 (@Naila_Ayad) November 27, 2023

Guess how this is going over.

Just guess.

BRB, going to shop at all these places. — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) November 28, 2023

Okay, I’ll boycott boycotting this list. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2023

Must I indeed? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 28, 2023

Indeed you must, sir.

Saved so I know all the safe places to shop. Thanks!! — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 28, 2023

Oh? What a handy list of places to shop at. — Reaper (@ReaperKilo) November 28, 2023

Look at that. She's a giver and she didn't even know it.

The left fails at boycots. The conservatives are successful at boycotting.



Why? Because conservatives don't stand out in the street protesting crap every day instead of going to work at their jobs — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) November 28, 2023

Not to mention conservatives tend to have more money.

So it’s a selective boycott for convenience ? No apple? Google? IBM? Boeing? Lockheed Martin? Raytheon? Waze? — Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) November 28, 2023

Hey man, Nutella is on the list!

And fin.

