Sombreros?! LOL! Oilfield Rando Hilariously OWNS Deadspin TOOL Bullying Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint

Most days here at Twitchy are spent writing about ridiculous, horrible, hateful, divisive, ugly things the Left does and says. And luckily, our pals on the Left never seem to run out of ridiculous, horrible, hateful, divisive, ugly things to say and do - we call that job security.

Woot and woot.

Welp, if you spend any time at all reading us, you are very familiar with the Deadspin article going after a young boy who wore face paint to a Kansas City Chiefs football game; the original writer seemed to think he was wearing Blackface.

No, really.

Then, when people pointed out he was wearing red and black face paint the writer started babbling about sombreros ...

No, really. Again.

You know what, let’s lean into this.



What’s the white people version of the sombrero that no other races are allowed to wear? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 28, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Leftists need to be more consistent on this “appropriation” nonsense.



So you’re not allowed to wear a sombrero or paint your face but men are allowed to dress up like women and demand to be celebrated for it?



Who decided this?! — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) November 28, 2023

Idiots.

That's who.

Fishing hat with lures. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 28, 2023

Fair enough.

Fanny pack. — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 28, 2023

Good Credit — RoscoeSteele (@_RoscoeSteele) November 28, 2023

Critter golf pants — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 28, 2023

Not sure, but I am going to pitch a fit if any non-Celtics wear green on March 17...... — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) November 28, 2023

Bermuda Shorts 🩳 — Ron (@Ron57221276) November 28, 2023

WE KNEW IT!

If white Americans can’t wear somebreros, then Mexican people can’t illegally invade America and take Americans’ social safety net.

Too strong? — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) November 28, 2023

So THERE!

