Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in...
Liberals in the Media Are Trying to Ruin This Child's Life
Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong...
WATCH: Justin Trudeau's Biggest Rival Smacks Down a Lefty Reporter
Biden Family Corruption Strikes Again as Details Around First American Hostage Released by...
It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC...
Newsweek’s Headline About Trump’s Reception at a Football Game Isn’t Quite Right
'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS...
YIKES: Deadspin Bully Going After Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint MIGHT Want...
Dublin Stabbing Attack Not Considered a Terrorism Incident, Detectives Say
You Had to Pick THAT Ride: Man Arrested for Streaking on 'Small World'...
Hamas Condemns Human Rights Watch for Blaming Hospital Bombing on Errant Rocket
Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to...
Are We Sure We Can't Conflate Palestinians With Hamas Terrorists?

Sombreros?! LOL! Oilfield Rando Hilariously OWNS Deadspin TOOL Bullying Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 28, 2023
Meme

Most days here at Twitchy are spent writing about ridiculous, horrible, hateful, divisive, ugly things the Left does and says. And luckily, our pals on the Left never seem to run out of ridiculous, horrible, hateful, divisive, ugly things to say and do - we call that job security.

Advertisement

Woot and woot.

Welp, if you spend any time at all reading us, you are very familiar with the Deadspin article going after a young boy who wore face paint to a Kansas City Chiefs football game; the original writer seemed to think he was wearing Blackface.

No, really.

Then, when people pointed out he was wearing red and black face paint the writer started babbling about sombreros ...

No, really. Again.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Idiots.

That's who.

Fair enough.

WE KNEW IT!

Recommended

'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
Advertisement

So THERE!

======================================================================

Related:

Ya' Don't SAY! First American Hostage Hamas Released Related to Buyer of Hunter Biden's Crap 'Artwork'

It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC Chiefs Face Paint (Check THIS Out)

'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing

YIKES: Deadspin Bully Going After Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint MIGHT Want to Look at His Own RACIST Posts

WATCH (Lack of) Education Secretary Cardona TOTALLY Butcher Famous Reagan Quote About Government

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEADSPIN RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC Chiefs Face Paint (Check THIS Out)
Sam J.
Biden Family Corruption Strikes Again as Details Around First American Hostage Released by Hamas Come Out
Sam J.
WATCH: Justin Trudeau's Biggest Rival Smacks Down a Lefty Reporter
Twitchy Video
Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in Cori Bush's District (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing Sam J.
Advertisement