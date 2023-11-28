Ya' Don't SAY! First American Hostage Hamas Released Related to Buyer of Hunter Biden's Crap 'Artwork'

Gosh, it's good to be Hunter Biden.

Ok, so not really because he's a horrific, drug-addicted, perverted deviant BUT in the grand scheme of consequences and life, he's got it pretty good. Not to mention the people in his circle who make his life easier, like the ones buying his 'art'.

Then again, sounds like they have it pretty good as well.

Take a look at this:

So you're telling me that the great-aunt of the youngest American hostage -- and first American -- to be released by Hamas is a buyer of Hunter Biden's art, who was then appointed by Joe Biden to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad? — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

Good to be a Biden enabler as well.

Wow.

Meanwhile, Biden's administration can't tell us exactly how many Americans Hamas still has (they THINK it's less than 10) and they don't know much about who they are or their condition. K.

The swap of hostages for jihadists is likely to prove disastrous for Israel.



What this little girl endured and will endure for the rest of her life is unthinkable -- as is the case for all the hostages and their families.



That the Bidens' corruption makes this fact pattern at… pic.twitter.com/FxIOGViR9W — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

Guess Biden's victory lap when it comes to the released hostages makes sense now.

Shameful.

*Addendum to initial post. The timeline is not clear as to when Ms. Naftali bought Hunter Biden's art vs. when she was appointed by Joe Biden to the relevant commission. Hunter's former biz associate Eric Schwerin was tabbed for that commission previously by President Obama — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

Enter another chapter in the Biden Crime Family's story.

But you know, Trump did some stuff that was like mean ... and stuff.

That's the best she could score even with outright bribing the Big Guy? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 27, 2023

*cough cough*

Do we have a list of every person that has purchased Hunter Biden’s “art”? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 28, 2023

His favorite flavor is chocolate chocolate chip, ya' know.

