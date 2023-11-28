It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC...
Ya' Don't SAY! First American Hostage Hamas Released Related to Buyer of Hunter Biden's Crap 'Artwork'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Gosh, it's good to be Hunter Biden.

Ok, so not really because he's a horrific, drug-addicted, perverted deviant BUT in the grand scheme of consequences and life, he's got it pretty good. Not to mention the people in his circle who make his life easier, like the ones buying his 'art'.

Then again, sounds like they have it pretty good as well.

Take a look at this:

Good to be a Biden enabler as well.

Wow.

Meanwhile, Biden's administration can't tell us exactly how many Americans Hamas still has (they THINK it's less than 10) and they don't know much about who they are or their condition. K.

Guess Biden's victory lap when it comes to the released hostages makes sense now.

Shameful.

Enter another chapter in the Biden Crime Family's story.

But you know, Trump did some stuff that was like mean ... and stuff.

*cough cough*

His favorite flavor is chocolate chocolate chip, ya' know.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

