Awww, Someone Has a SAD: Absolut Vodka BLOCKS Master-Meme-Maker After He SAVAGELY Mocks Their LGBTQ Ad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy

Maybe we're totally crazy and off-base here, BUT gosh, after seeing what happened to Bud Light, if we were a booze company the last thing we'd do is put together some lame, obvious, ironically THIRSTY marketing plan pandering to LGBTQ but here we are.

Would it be appropriate to say Absolut just told Bud Light to hold THEIR beer?

Really.

Oooh, look at the fancy way of spelling COLOR. So edgy. So chic.

So dumb.

Enter Twitchy (and Twitter) favorite, @GrandOldMemes ... 

Truth.

So of course:

HAAAAAAA.

Guess the truth hurts?

Us too.

*snort*

WHOOOOA.

So wait, does that mean Bud Light told Absolut to hold THEIR beer? This woke form of social justice marketing is annoying and confusing AF. 

A big baby, that's who.

Cheers indeed.

