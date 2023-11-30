Awww, Someone Has a SAD: Absolut Vodka BLOCKS Master-Meme-Maker After He SAVAGELY Mocks Their LGBTQ Ad

Maybe we're totally crazy and off-base here, BUT gosh, after seeing what happened to Bud Light, if we were a booze company the last thing we'd do is put together some lame, obvious, ironically THIRSTY marketing plan pandering to LGBTQ but here we are.

Would it be appropriate to say Absolut just told Bud Light to hold THEIR beer?

Really.

Oooh, look at the fancy way of spelling COLOR. So edgy. So chic.

So dumb.

Enter Twitchy (and Twitter) favorite, @GrandOldMemes ...

Truth.

So of course:

HAAAAAAA.

Guess the truth hurts?

😆 🤣 savage — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) November 28, 2023

Us too.

*snort*

Not that it fixes anything, but isn't that ad from 2018? If anything, they initiated the movement, and bud light followed them. — Jeff Weldstrodamus (@JeffreyJope) November 28, 2023

WHOOOOA.

So wait, does that mean Bud Light told Absolut to hold THEIR beer? This woke form of social justice marketing is annoying and confusing AF.

A trophy in the meme war — Conchrisador (@Conchrisador) November 28, 2023

Wonder who the social media manager is there? — House Of Cards 🇺🇸 (@HouseOC23) November 28, 2023

A big baby, that's who.

Cheers indeed.

