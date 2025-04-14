Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’

Good news, everyone. An arrest has been made in the firebombing of a Tesla showroom in New Mexico. Attorney General Pam Bondi said they were seeking up to 40 years in prison. He'd also reportedly firebombed a GOP headquarters.

🚨 #BREAKING: The Trump Department of Justice just announced the arrest of a man who firebombed and vandalized a Tesla showroom in New Mexico



“We’re seeking up to 40 years in prison—NO NEGOTIATING,” @AGPamBondi said



These terrorists f***ed around, and now they’re finding out 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DUqpqe1GGo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 14, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel posted:

BREAKING: I can now report that on Saturday morning, our @FBIAlbuquerque team and the @ATFPhoenix arrested an individual who we believe to be responsible for the February arson attack on a New Mexico Tesla facility.



The evidence in this case stemmed from our ongoing… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 14, 2025

The post continues:

… of the March arson attack on the New Mexico Republican Party HQ. Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks. Amazing work from our teams, ATF colleagues, and regional law enforcement partners executing the mission. Under @AGPamBondi's leadership, this is part of our FBI mandate to locate those responsible for the domestic terrorist attacks on Tesla and promptly bring them to justice. Justice will be done.

Nice. Forty years sounds about right for domestic terrorism.

Albuquerque Man Charged in Connection with Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership and Republican Party of New Mexico Office



🔗: https://t.co/XF0KIikbai pic.twitter.com/SFYKvUChxV — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 14, 2025

The Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross noted something interesting about the suspect:

DOJ publishes drivers license photo of Jamison Wagner, the suspect in firebombing of GOP office in New Mexico and Tesla dealership, in which he's wearing blue lipstick. He's also a member of "500 Queer Scientists" https://t.co/3el4iQjJkk https://t.co/X4LzUpkXX4 https://t.co/EpUtEiOc4G pic.twitter.com/c6t3Co3UFM — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 14, 2025

He'll probably declare he identifies as a woman halfway through the trial so he can be sent to a women's prison.

I'm absolutely stunned he looks like that. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) April 14, 2025

Glad to hear it. But what about ActBlue? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 14, 2025

I am very glad to see this, there should be zero tolerance for this, but would also be nice to see some arrests of the people paying for this to happen — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) April 14, 2025

As we reported last month, Indivisible Project had taken down a webpage where you could request reimbursement up to $200 for "actions" in their "Musk or Us" campaign.

Get them all. Set examples.



Deter anyone else from following in their footsteps. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2025

Let's get this prosecution done quickly to send a message to all of the people still out there vandalizing Tesla lots and charging stations.

