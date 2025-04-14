Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Good news, everyone. An arrest has been made in the firebombing of a Tesla showroom in New Mexico. Attorney General Pam Bondi said they were seeking up to 40 years in prison. He'd also reportedly firebombed a GOP headquarters.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted:

The post continues:

… of the March arson attack on the New Mexico Republican Party HQ.

Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks. 

Amazing work from our teams, ATF colleagues, and regional law enforcement partners executing the mission.

Under @AGPamBondi's leadership, this is part of our FBI mandate to locate those responsible for the domestic terrorist attacks on Tesla and promptly bring them to justice. 

Justice will be done.

 Nice. Forty years sounds about right for domestic terrorism. 

The Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross noted something interesting about the suspect:

He'll probably declare he identifies as a woman halfway through the trial so he can be sent to a women's prison.

As we reported last month, Indivisible Project had taken down a webpage where you could request reimbursement up to $200 for "actions" in their "Musk or Us" campaign.

Let's get this prosecution done quickly to send a message to all of the people still out there vandalizing Tesla lots and charging stations.

