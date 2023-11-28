WATCH Joy Reid Nod Like the Bobblehead She Is As Antisemitic Professor Calls Elon Musk Antisemitic

Oh look, Joy Reid is still really and truly horrible.

It's been a while since we last wrote about the MSNBC host who claimed Russian time-traveling hackers posted a bunch of homophobic hate on her old personal blog but we figured with the current debate about antisemitism going on that she'd pop up after doing or saying something stupid eventually

We were right, again.

Cookies for us all!

Watch this hot mess, both her and the professor:

WATCH how Hamas-supporting @RurgersU professor Noura Erakat disgustingly pushes her anti-Israel agenda in the guise of fighting antisemitism. Joy Reid isn't far behind, breezily deciding that anyone she disagrees with politically, i.e., @elonmusk, is an antisemite. pic.twitter.com/xUco9USRSV — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 28, 2023

Gonna bet this professor is boycotting Nutella and other brands on that anti-Israel boycott list going around.

Just sayin'.

This false notion that "we are fighting for all people's freedom" is such an easily debunkable one.



Are you fighting for Uighurs? no, you are not, You are not even fighting for Palestinians, youre simply fighting against Jews. — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) November 28, 2023

And that's the truth.

This is about fighting against the Jews.

So she's totally repeating the misinformation that Elon Musk said antisemitic things, completely ignoring that this disputed. What is it with the pro-Palestinian activists & lying? They do it without any compunction or pause. It's like they're professional performers/actors. — AsperGirl (@an0nygir1) November 28, 2023

If you asked Joy if Trump called neo-Nazis 'very fine people' we're pretty damn sure she would say yes.

Even though that's been debunked about a BAZILLION times. Truth, reality, the story ... none of that really matters to Joy. Otherwise, she wouldn't be on MSNBC.

