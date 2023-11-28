Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive...
WATCH Joy Reid Nod Like the Bobblehead She Is As Antisemitic Professor Calls Elon Musk Antisemitic

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on November 28, 2023
Townhall Media

Oh look, Joy Reid is still really and truly horrible.

It's been a while since we last wrote about the MSNBC host who claimed Russian time-traveling hackers posted a bunch of homophobic hate on her old personal blog but we figured with the current debate about antisemitism going on that she'd pop up after doing or saying something stupid eventually

We were right, again.

Cookies for us all!

Watch this hot mess, both her and the professor:

Gonna bet this professor is boycotting Nutella and other brands on that anti-Israel boycott list going around.

Just sayin'.

And that's the truth.

This is about fighting against the Jews. 

If you asked Joy if Trump called neo-Nazis 'very fine people' we're pretty damn sure she would say yes.

Even though that's been debunked about a BAZILLION times. Truth, reality, the story ... none of that really matters to Joy. Otherwise, she wouldn't be on MSNBC.

Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive (Blue) Cities and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ELON MUSK JOY REID

