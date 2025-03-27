Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit
Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping
BUSTED: Las Vegas Police Arrest Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Service Center
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Tim Walz Gets BURIED Trying to Celebrate Opening Day on Twitter
It Doesn't Take a Genius to Understand Patty Murray Is LYING About HHS...
VIP
Just-Cuffed Ozturk’s American Misadventure: Mucking Things Up Here While Turkey’s Women Be...
'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail...
President Trump Pulls Nomination of Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So...
Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut
Son of 'Snow White' Producer GOES OFF, Paints Rachel Zegler As the Villain...
Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS...
Can Mass Deportations Save America?

Attorney General Pam Bondi Tells Reporter to Ask About Hillary Clinton and BleachBit

Brett T. | 6:20 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As this editor reported Wednesday, Hillary Clinton of all people thought she'd weigh in on the Signal chat controversy. As he pointed out, this is one area where Clinton should sit out and be quiet. She set up a homebrew email server, probably to avoid FOIA laws. She exchanged emails with President Obama — the White House had to whitelist her URL to get access to the president's email. Her emails — the 30,000 that weren't deleted and wiped by BleachBit — were found on the laptop of skeezeball Anthony Weiner, her assistant Huma Abedin's husband.

Advertisement

So we were glad to see that Attorney General Pam Bondi hasn't forgotten about Clinton's loose handling of classified material. Asked about the Signal chat controversy, she advised reporters to look into Clinton's use of BleachBit to wipe her email server … "like, with a cloth?"

The Bulwark posted this clip so you know they thought it made Bondi look bad.

She's absolutely right. She also mentioned the classified documents in Joe Biden's garage that his crackhead son had access to:

Recommended

Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping
justmindy
Advertisement

Democrats have been demanding that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth resign. On the other hand, Clinton should be in prison for her mishandling of classified documents and destruction of cell phones.

***

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON JOE BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PETE HEGSETH PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping
justmindy
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Tim Walz Gets BURIED Trying to Celebrate Opening Day on Twitter
Grateful Calvin
Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit
Brett T.
It Doesn't Take a Genius to Understand Patty Murray Is LYING About HHS Staffing Cuts
Amy Curtis
BUSTED: Las Vegas Police Arrest Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Service Center
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So Many on the Left
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping justmindy
Advertisement