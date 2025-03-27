Attorney General Pam Bondi Tells Reporter to Ask About Hillary Clinton and BleachBit

As this editor reported Wednesday, Hillary Clinton of all people thought she'd weigh in on the Signal chat controversy. As he pointed out, this is one area where Clinton should sit out and be quiet. She set up a homebrew email server, probably to avoid FOIA laws. She exchanged emails with President Obama — the White House had to whitelist her URL to get access to the president's email. Her emails — the 30,000 that weren't deleted and wiped by BleachBit — were found on the laptop of skeezeball Anthony Weiner, her assistant Huma Abedin's husband.

So we were glad to see that Attorney General Pam Bondi hasn't forgotten about Clinton's loose handling of classified material. Asked about the Signal chat controversy, she advised reporters to look into Clinton's use of BleachBit to wipe her email server … "like, with a cloth?"

The Bulwark posted this clip so you know they thought it made Bondi look bad.

Q: “In terms of the Signal chat controversy…is the DOJ involved at this point?”



Bondi: “…We're not going to comment any further on that. If you want to talk about classified information, talk about what was at Hillary Clinton's home that she was trying to BleachBit.” pic.twitter.com/ECwOiK4dNn — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 27, 2025

She's absolutely right. She also mentioned the classified documents in Joe Biden's garage that his crackhead son had access to:

Boom: Reporter asked Bondi about Signal chat, and she said if you want to talk about about classified information which this was not, talk about Hilary's bleach bit and Biden's classified documents Hunter had access to 🔥pic.twitter.com/XU0RsZTpqT — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 27, 2025

Exactly!

Democrats have been demanding that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth resign. On the other hand, Clinton should be in prison for her mishandling of classified documents and destruction of cell phones.

