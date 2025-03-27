Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit
Can Mass Deportations Save America?

It Doesn't Take a Genius to Understand Patty Murray Is LYING About HHS Staffing Cuts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats are so desperate for anything -- anything -- to attack the Trump administration with, there is no lie they won't tell.

Politico is reporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is planning to cut about 10,000 positions from Health and Human Services:

Here's more from Politico:

Thousands of HHS employees will lose their jobs and the number of agencies will shrink in a massive plan by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reshape the department and realign its priorities to tackle chronic diseases.

The overhaul, which will reduce the workforce by more than 20 percent or 10,000 workers, will affect all HHS agencies.

According to HHS, the department will be downsized from 82,000 workers to 62,000 and reduce its divisions from 28 to 15, with the creation of an office called the Administration for a Healthy America. Regional offices will also be cut in half. The last time HHS had that many employees was 2002.

The FDA will dismiss 3,500 employees, which HHS said will not impact drug, medical device, food reviewers or inspectors, according to a document obtained by POLITICO.

So, bureaucrats.

But if you ask Washington Senator Patty Murray, she tells a very different story:

It's not 20,000 workers.

And Murray makes it sound like these are frontline healthcare employees. They're not.

We'd also like to ask the good Senator to name one thing any of those people did to improve our health. We'll wait.

Good riddance, indeed.

It does not. Not when the Left promotes 'body positivity' and calls fitness 'white supremacy' (among other things).

All they do is lie.

Amen.

It was not, and something needs to change.

She's implying that they are.

Not great, frankly.

All they have to do is not lie.

And they can't.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
