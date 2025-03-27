It Doesn't Take a Genius to Understand Patty Murray Is LYING About HHS Staffing Cuts

Democrats are so desperate for anything -- anything -- to attack the Trump administration with, there is no lie they won't tell.

Politico is reporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is planning to cut about 10,000 positions from Health and Human Services:

HHS to cut thousands of workers in sweeping reorganization https://t.co/OCY1fQJRa9 — POLITICO (@politico) March 27, 2025

Here's more from Politico:

Thousands of HHS employees will lose their jobs and the number of agencies will shrink in a massive plan by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reshape the department and realign its priorities to tackle chronic diseases. The overhaul, which will reduce the workforce by more than 20 percent or 10,000 workers, will affect all HHS agencies. According to HHS, the department will be downsized from 82,000 workers to 62,000 and reduce its divisions from 28 to 15, with the creation of an office called the Administration for a Healthy America. Regional offices will also be cut in half. The last time HHS had that many employees was 2002. The FDA will dismiss 3,500 employees, which HHS said will not impact drug, medical device, food reviewers or inspectors, according to a document obtained by POLITICO.

So, bureaucrats.

But if you ask Washington Senator Patty Murray, she tells a very different story:

It doesn't take a genius to understand that pushing out 20,000 health workers won’t make Americans healthier.



The next time we are underprepared for a deadly pandemic, remember it was thanks to the Measles President, Donald Trump, who decided to hollow out our health agencies. https://t.co/MaMPa5AhS5 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 27, 2025

It's not 20,000 workers.

And Murray makes it sound like these are frontline healthcare employees. They're not.

We'd also like to ask the good Senator to name one thing any of those people did to improve our health. We'll wait.

Not a single one of those workers stopped your government from poisoning me with a covid shot. Not a single one of them has improved healthcare since Obamacare was enacted. Good riddance. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 27, 2025

Good riddance, indeed.

Having a lot of health workers does not translate into a healthy nation. — gt Whizz (@gwhizz1) March 27, 2025

It does not. Not when the Left promotes 'body positivity' and calls fitness 'white supremacy' (among other things).

"Health workers"? Like all the "teachers" laid off at the Dept. of Education? Like all the "patriots" in your party? — MJB Wolf (@mjbwolf) March 27, 2025

All they do is lie.

Based on how they responded during COVID, they should all be fired. Better off without them. — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) March 27, 2025

Amen.

You are most certainly no genius. It also doesn’t take a genius to see that status quo wasn’t working. — Kittiegram (@Kittiegramfrfr) March 27, 2025

It was not, and something needs to change.

Health care workers?



They're bureaucrats for HHS, not health care workers. https://t.co/zlgdlX162L — RBe (@RBPundit) March 27, 2025

She's implying that they are.

I mean, how well were we doing with the 20K? https://t.co/77ckGqtn0U — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) March 27, 2025

Not great, frankly.

Apparently it does take a genius not to be a filthy liar. https://t.co/RvrdNEa6N6 — futwick (@harshyourmellow) March 27, 2025

All they have to do is not lie.

And they can't.