A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)

This is absolutely brilliant work from Twitchy favorite Maze. The other day, we told you how he got under Bernie Sanders' skin with his video about Bernie's 'oligarchy' war-mongering.

And now he's back, absolutely dragging former President Joe Biden in an epic thread that shows what a despicable liar our former president was.

Enjoy!

First up, Joe Biden: Civil Rights Activist:

Joe Biden, civil rights activist. 😜🤣



A thread... pic.twitter.com/5edW7V5alv — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 16, 2025

A civil rights activist who never saw a Black person.

Ooookkkaaaayyyy.

Joe Biden, raised in the Puerto Rican community. pic.twitter.com/ALfg91U19g — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 16, 2025

Joe Biden's as Puerto Rican as this writer is the Queen of England.

Joe Biden and the Black Church. pic.twitter.com/oFcbg3Qa6n — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 16, 2025

The supposed 'devout Catholic' really spent a lot of time in the Black Church.

This one may be the worst:

Holy cow. He's racist, isn't he?

Biden spends the first day of his 2008 Presidential campaign apologizing for racist remarks about Obama. pic.twitter.com/7O3DbXtS25 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 16, 2025

Yikes.

We take it back. This is the worst one.

WOW. It's so bad.

He was also an unrepentant liar.

Going to parks, teaching Black men about condoms. pic.twitter.com/suUmtgPTR3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 16, 2025

This is also bad. Hoooooly heck.

Amazing that this guy was our president, no? And that they wanted him to have another four years.

By the way, Al Sharpton's face at the end of that last video is hilarious.

