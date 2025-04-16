A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)

Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is absolutely brilliant work from Twitchy favorite Maze. The other day, we told you how he got under Bernie Sanders' skin with his video about Bernie's 'oligarchy' war-mongering.

And now he's back, absolutely dragging former President Joe Biden in an epic thread that shows what a despicable liar our former president was.

Enjoy!

First up, Joe Biden: Civil Rights Activist:

A civil rights activist who never saw a Black person.

Ooookkkaaaayyyy.

Joe Biden's as Puerto Rican as this writer is the Queen of England.

The supposed 'devout Catholic' really spent a lot of time in the Black Church.

This one may be the worst:

Holy cow. He's racist, isn't he?

Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights
Amy Curtis
Yikes.

We take it back. This is the worst one.

WOW. It's so bad.

He was also an unrepentant liar.

This is also bad. Hoooooly heck.

Amazing that this guy was our president, no? And that they wanted him to have another four years.

By the way, Al Sharpton's face at the end of that last video is hilarious.

Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights
Amy Curtis
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal
Doug P.
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post
justmindy
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
Brett T.
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
Brett T.

Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights Amy Curtis
